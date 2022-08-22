Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means you won’t hesitate to speak truth to power, but as Pluto is moving retrograde you must expect some kind of backlash. Refuse to be intimidated. You have right on your side and it will act as your shield.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The best way to change your life for the better is to get together with people who share your ambitions and ideals. If you work with those people to get things done today you can make the sort of positive difference that can never be reversed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Ignore that nagging doubt at the back of your mind that you are not good enough to compete at the highest level and keep moving ahead with your plans. You have so much going for you now – in fact your creative potential is unlimited.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Go your own way, do your own thing and don’t listen to those who say you should be less adventurous. Most likely they are jealous of your love for life and your ability to make things happen. All that matters is that you are happy with yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Once the sun changes signs tomorrow you will be much less inclined get worked up about the little things in life. A part of you already knows they don’t matter in the slightest and now the rest of you must embrace that fact as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

So many good things have occurred in recent weeks that you may be wondering when the bubble is going to burst. Well, it will start to deflate as from tomorrow but it won’t be a complete collapse – your momentum will keep you moving forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with power planet Pluto today, so if you put your mind to it there is no doubt you can accomplish something out of the ordinary. You may not be superhuman but don’t let that stop you from dreaming you can fly!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If something annoys you today you must get vocal about it. If you keep your anger to yourself it will eat you up on the inside because you know the bad guys are out there getting away with things they should not. Speak up for truth and decency.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friends and loved ones can sense you possess the kind of experience they lack and will come to you for advice over the next 24 hours. You cannot solve all their problems, of course, but you can impart to them some of the important lessons you’ve learned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to move up and get a leadership position now is the time to show the powers that be what you can do. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will smooth your path to success, but the effort must come from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new creative idea is sure to excite you but you must make sure you are being realistic about what you can hope to achieve and how much it is likely to cost you. It won’t need just an investment of cash but of your precious time as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t lack for self-belief today, nor will you hesitate to take a risk of some kind, but the planets warn you must be sensible about your ambitions. Even an Aquarius has limits and if you choose to ignore them it could cost you dear.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

At some stage today it will dawn on you that what you have been worrying about is really not worth the effort. A cosmic change is coming and to make the most of it you must change your attitude too. Be positive in everything you think, say and do.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com