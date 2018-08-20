Your daily horoscope: August 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to define what you want most from life. For too long you have been drifting without an obvious goal and it is beginning to get you down. What is your highest ideal? How can you change the world for the better? Answer those questions, then act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Spread your workload around as much as you can today. If you try to do it all on your own you will exhaust yourself and actually fall further behind. Get partners and colleagues to do some of the heavy stuff for you – it’s what they’re there for!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you push yourself now the more you will benefit over the next month or so. You have been grappling with some serious issues of late and it’s not always been easy for you, but as from tomorrow a pattern will begin to emerge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partners and loved ones may be difficult to get along with today but you must not let it get to you. They can approach life with a negative attitude if they so wish but you have no intention of doing likewise. The world is still a wonderful place.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s time to get serious about a relationship that until now you have approached in a lighthearted manner. It can still be fun, of course, but you need to start asking yourself what you can do to make your time together more productive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have been wasteful with money in recent weeks you will soon have to look for ways to balance the books. The planets warn you are getting near the point where what comes in may not be able to cover what goes out. Start making savings!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You know what you want and you know how to get it, so all you have to do now is get on with it. Right? It won’t, of course, be quite that simple but once the sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow you can start making serious progress.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may think that your life is tough but if you take a look around you will realize that compared to most people you’ve got it quite easy. Stop feeling hard done by and find ways to help yourself – and in doing so help others too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend or work colleague will give you some excellent advice today but because it isn’t what you want to hear you may ignore it. That’s fine, of course, but don’t go running to them for sympathy if it goes wrong. You won’t get it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be put to the test over the next few days, especially on the work front where you will be expected to take on more responsibility, whether you want it or not. Throw yourself into the situation and don’t doubt for a moment that you will succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone makes mistakes – yes, even a Capricorn – so don’t beat yourself up about something that recently went wrong. If you expect perfection of yourself you are sure to be disappointed. Aim for mere excellence instead – you know you can do that!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If something you value is taken from you today don’t rant and rage about it. Find out why it happened and, most importantly, what you can do differently next time to stop it happening again. Turn a short-term loss into a long-term gain.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you fall out with someone at home or at work you must – repeat, must – make up with them quickly, if possible by the end of the day. The sun’s move into the relationship area of your chart tomorrow means you cannot afford to let feuds fester.

