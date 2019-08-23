Your daily horoscope: August 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know you’ve got what it takes. You know you can reach the very top in your chosen area of endeavor. So what are you waiting for? Aim to make the next 12 months the best you have ever experienced. Give it your best, then give it some more!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Draw up a schedule for the next few weeks and make sure you stick to it. As an Aries you tend to do best when you act on impulse, but with so much cosmic activity in the work area of your chart now you really must get yourself organized.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The next three or four weeks can be and should be seriously special. Be adventurous, be courageous and always aim to be the very best at whatever it is you are doing. Nothing is beyond you now Taurus, so accept nothing less than excellence.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Family matters will be even more important than usual today and over the weekend and even if you are the sort of Gemini who dislikes petty everyday issues you will still have to get involved. Reward yourself with some quality “me time” later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you tend to see every situation you are involved in as a battle to be won then, inevitably, you will attract the kind of people and the kind of events that fulfil your expectations. Try talking to people rather than fighting with them Cancer!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun leaves your birth sign today but there is no need for you to leave town or to give up on what you have been doing. You should, however, start slowing down a bit and taking life at a more sedate pace – sedate by Leo standards anyway!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Every day can be a new beginning and as the sun joins Mars in your birth sign today you can and you must start a new chapter in your life. Forget about everything that went before – the only thing that matters now is what you do next.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make a conscious effort to look on the bright side of life. As there is a build-up of cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart you could easily get depressed about the state of the world, but there’s no need – it will all work out fine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should have no problems working with people, even those you may not always have got along with in the past. The sun in the friendship area of your chart over the next few weeks will inspire you to get involved with those who share your dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Personal and professional matters must be kept well apart over the next few weeks. There will be a lot of opportunity for you on the work front but you must make time for family and loved ones too. All work and no play is a recipe for conflict.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should feel like a million dollars now the sun has joined Mars and Venus in one of the best areas of your chart. Go all out to have fun and don’t be afraid of new adventures. You certainly won’t be taking part in them on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have been living beyond your means of late then what occurs over the coming week or so will make it abundantly clear that it’s time to tighten your belt. You can still have fun, of course, but you can’t pay a fortune for it any more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will make a lot of friends, and maybe one or two enemies, over the next few weeks while both the sun and Mars move through your opposite sign. More importantly, events will remind you that you share the planet with other people. You’re never alone.

