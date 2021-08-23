Your daily horoscope: August 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart promises good things for you over the coming 12 months but to get them you are going to have to work closely with other people, and that means putting your doubts about them on hold. Hopefully they will do the same for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you must not try to push others as hard as you push yourself. Not only will they complain about it but they could get nasty and find ways to disrupt your own efforts at getting ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You desperately want to do something constructive, something that helps other people, but can’t for the life of you work out what that might be. Stop thinking about it so much and focus on having fun. The answer will come to you when you least expect it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A creative activity has reached a critical stage and now you must commit to putting in the long hours and the extra effort that will be needed to bring it to a successful conclusion. If you can’t do that, why did you start in the first place?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is not the sort of day where you can be spontaneous or go off at a tangent – you need to plan what you are going to do and then take it slowly and surely, a step at a time. A more disciplined approach is a must.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you don’t feel like joining in with what friends and family members are doing today then don’t force yourself. There will be plenty of time for fun and games later on – for now you need to get working on what, to you, is a very serious matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The news you receive today will be a rather mixed bag, so keep your head and don’t get emotional about what you hear. Some people seem to fall apart at the merest hint of a setback, but you’re not some people, you’re a Virgo, so stay calm.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Can you have too much of a good thing? Yes, of course you can, and with Saturn prominent in your chart at the moment you would be wise to make sure you don’t over-indulge. Moderation in all things will be essential over the next few days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why do you fear the worst when there is so little to worry about? It may be natural for you to keep an eye out for what might go wrong, but use your other eye to spot new opportunities, of which there will be several coming your way soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to decide how best to use your time and energy over the next few days, which in turn means you will have to call a halt to some of your vanity projects. Identify your No. 1 priority and go after it with everything you’ve got.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence but the planets warn this is not the right time to hop over it and start running around half-naked. The neighbors won’t be amused and it won’t do your reputation much good either!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be suspicious about what a partner or colleague has been up to but unless you have concrete evidence of wrongdoing you are advised to keep those suspicions to yourself. It’s quite possible you have misjudged the situation – and misjudged them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone makes you a tempting offer today you must – repeat, must – look carefully to see if there are any strings attached. Do you honestly believe they would just hand you something this good without wanting something from you in return?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com