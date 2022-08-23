Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to keep your emotions in check over the coming year, especially when dealing with people who enjoy making a drama out of a crisis. Your level-headed nature will be much in demand and could bring you to the attention of some serious people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Now the sun is moving into the work and well-being area of your chart the pressures of daily life are likely to increase, so pace yourself carefully and refuse to do things you know could damage you physically, mentally or emotionally. Be your own best friend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today means it is time to raise your sights and show the world what you are capable of. Trivial matters, and trivial people, must not be allowed to distract you. The world needs what you have to offer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing today is that you must not allow other people’s negativity to rub off on you. The world is nowhere near as disastrous as some of them want you to believe, so show the moaning minnies what a positive attitude can accomplish!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s decision time. Do you carry on along the path you have been taking for months, maybe years, or do you make a break with the past and go off in a new direction? Only you can decide but deep down you know you want to be adventurous.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart means you must take money matters more seriously than you have done in recent weeks. That spending spree you’ve been on has been a lot of fun but it can’t last forever. The luxury living has to go.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year gets under way. Aim to make it the best one ever. Forget about what occurred in the past, because only one things matters now and that is the future – and the future starts today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you get the chance to do a good deed for someone down on their luck today don’t hesitate for a moment, help them find their feet again and point them in the right direction. The universe will find ways to reward you for your generosity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t feel bad if you gain something you don’t think you are entitled to over the next 24 hours. The sun’s change of signs puts the spotlight on friendships and group activities, so if something good comes your way today just share it around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your way with words will impress people in positions of power today but don’t lose sight of the fact that at some stage you will be expected to give substance to your boasts and promises. You’ve got some great ideas but can you deliver on them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in one of the best areas of your chart means a more light-hearted and easygoing phase is about to begin. Yes, of course, everyone knows you are a serious person with serious aims but there’s still room in your life for some laughter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Partnership issues have brought a few sleepless nights of late but as from today you won’t feel under quite so much pressure, either personally or in your professional affairs. Keep an eye on your money though – you cannot afford to go on a splurge.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign will bring home to you the fact that if you want to get things done you must work closely with other people, even with people you don’t much like. Compromise is a must when your interests are on the line.

