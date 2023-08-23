Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be short of advice over the coming year as just about everyone claims they know what you need. If it all gets too much just find yourself a quiet place where you can be on your own and let your inner voice guide you. It’s rarely wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to worry so much about the little things in life. That may not be easy now the sun is moving into the area of your chart that concerns your working methods and routines but you don’t have to analyze every last thing that occurs.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s time to sit yourself down and list your goals for the remainder of the year. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today means you can achieve more over the next four weeks than you did over the previous four months.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you feel wary of people you don’t know too well today that’s okay, because it is better to be safe than sorry. Don’t get so suspicious though that you end up keeping even friends and loved ones at arm’s length. Bring them closer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why waste your time focusing on past mistakes when there are so many new opportunities coming your way? Put any and all negative thoughts out of your mind and think only of all the amazing things you are going to be doing very soon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although the sun leaves your birth sign today you don’t have to ease up or give up, but you do need to be aware that you need to bring both your speed and your heart rate down to what other people consider to be normal levels!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year gets under way. Whatever fears you may be bringing with you from the past they must play no part in your future, so get rid of them right away. They cannot be allowed to hold you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although a part of you wants to be the life and soul of the party another part knows you need to slip away from the crowd and spend time with your thoughts. Get your head sorted first, then get back into the fray and have some fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A more relaxed view of partnerships and friendships will serve you well today. Too often in recent weeks you have allowed minor disagreements to assume an importance they do not deserve, so reverse the process now and start trusting people again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s move into the area of your chart that governs your reputation will endow you with an air of authority you have lacked in recent weeks. You must though always be honest when dealing with colleagues – even tiny untruths could cause massive problems.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you get out and about between now and the weekend the more likely it is you will meet people who can change your life for the better. One such individual will become a very good friend and maybe, in time, something much more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Partnerships and other relationships have been stressful in recent weeks but now the sun is changing signs you are more likely to see eye-to-eye with loved ones and colleagues. They will certainly be less emotional than they have been of late, and that’s a relief.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although the sun’s move into the partnership area of your chart today will make it easier to understand what motivates loved ones, Mercury’s retrograde phase means communication could still be a problem. Trust body language more than the spoken word.

