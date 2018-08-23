Your daily horoscope: August 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when you wonder if the world has finally gone crazy. Maybe it has but that does not mean you have to act in foolish or fanatical ways as well. Stay calm on the inside and don’t let the outside world affect you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in Leo over the past few weeks has done wonders for your confidence (not that it needed much of a boost) but now you must slow things down a bit and pay more attention to the specifics of what you are working on. Details matter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into the sympathetic sign of Virgo today, marking the start of what should be one of those most creative and productive times of the year. Put any failures and disappointments you might have suffered behind you. The future is bright.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Now that the focus of your solar chart is moving toward feelings and affections you need to open up and let others know what is going on in your heart. Don’t keep family members at arm’s length any more, let them get as close as they like.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how busy you may be at the moment you must make time for social activities of one sort or another. The more of an effort you make to mix with people from all walks of life the more your own life will benefit. It’s all good.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try to be a bit more selective about how you use your time and energy. In recent weeks, while the sun was moving through your sign, you did so many things on the spur of the moment, but now you need more structure to your activities.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the sun moves into your sign today you will start to feel on a deep inner level that the world is full of opportunities. Nothing is beyond you. Nothing is out of reach. Aim as high as you can, then aim a little higher each and every day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make time today to look back over the past four weeks or so and evaluate what you have learned both about yourself and other people. Most likely you will come to the conclusion that friendships are the key to what makes the world go round.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been one to follow the accepted way of doing things and you have no intention of changing your ways now. If others want to play by the book today that’s fine, let them get on with it. It makes it easier for you to be different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Even if you are the sort of Sag who could not care less about climbing the ladder of material success you can still be ambitious in other ways. What happens over the next few days will inspire you to make your mark on the world. Go for it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in one of the more positive areas of your chart will bring the adventurous side of your nature to the fore today. Don’t hesitate to strike out in a completely new direction – you could end up in the land of your dreams!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Before making changes to a business arrangement of some kind make sure you get expert advice from a trusted source. There could be a lot more than money at stake, so make sure you don’t make any silly and avoidable mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be confronted by a situation that forces you to compromise. You may not be happy about it but the fact is you are up against forces that are too strong to oppose. You can still strike a good deal but it may not be the deal you envisioned.

