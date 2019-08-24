Your daily horoscope: August 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find just the right balance between being assertive and being receptive over the coming year. You will know when to push ahead and when to hold back and let others lead the way. Not only is success guaranteed but you’ll be hugely popular too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be the weekend but you will still have to deal with issues of a work-related nature. Be ruthless if you have to Aries because on this occasion at least it would appear to be the only way you are going to get important things done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be a leader rather than a follower over the next 48 hours. If you have the courage to stand up for your beliefs you will find that gives courage to those who agree with you. Look the world in the eye and tell it what you think of it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to pretend that you are tougher than you really are. The fact is you can be a bit of a softy at times, especially when dealing with family matters, so be true to your inner nature and help other people deal with their pain.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be in two minds about what to work on this weekend but with so much planetary activity in one of the more active areas of your chart at the moment you can probably chop and change as much as you like and still get plenty done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you clash with someone in a position of authority today you are strongly advised to back down. The planets warn in no uncertain fashion that if you take them on you will come off second best – worse, it will cost you money you cannot afford to lose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With the sun and Mars in your sign you are incredibly ambitious, and that’s good, but you need to know what your ultimate goal is and what steps you must take to get you from where you are now to where you want to be. Think about that first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may feel sorry for a friend who has got themselves in a spot of trouble but if you help them out they won’t learn from the situation and will probably make the same mistake again later on. Step back and let them deal with the consequences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because some of your friends want to do something that you don’t want to do does not mean you need to fall out. You go your way and let them go theirs and, later on, you can meet up again and swap stories about what you experienced.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The best way to get what you want, especially on the work front, is to make more of an effort to meet partners and colleagues halfway. Today’s Mars-Venus link will help you see that by pooling resources and working together everyone can be a winner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is now so much positive activity in one of the most dynamic areas of your chart that you can expect to be on the go constantly this weekend. The more things you do the more you will enjoy life, so don’t limit yourself in any way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A money-related matter may be causing you some concern but there is no reason to panic. You may have to make savings and cut back quite drastically on your spending but you’ll find ways to make it work. Aquarius is nothing if not creative.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnerships of all kinds, and affairs of the heart in particular, are about to take centre stage. Today’s Mars-Venus link suggests either that an existing relationship will regain some of its former sparkle and passion, or that an intense new relationship will begin.

