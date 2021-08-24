Your daily horoscope: August 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more others flatter you this year the more you must be on your guard, because your birthday chart warns their motives for doing so are less than pure. You don’t need to be told how marvellous you are – you’re well aware you’ve got what it takes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Others can suggest that you don’t know what you are doing but they are wrong and must be ignored. You always have faith in your own abilities and over the next few days that faith will be richly rewarded. It won’t be you who looks foolish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets you have been pushing yourself too hard of late and need to ease back a bit. The next few days will bring a number of challenges but you are under no obligation to deal with each and every one of them. Be kind to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are in the mood to indulge yourself today then go for it. A little of what you fancy won’t do you any harm and could in fact do you good in that it will improve your mood, which in turn will improve your performance on every level.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try to be patient with colleagues today, even those whose attitude is negative in the extreme. The more you stay calm now the more you will benefit later when people in positions of power need someone with a cool head to lead the way – that’s you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point being regretful about what happened recently. What’s done is done and cannot be undone and all you can do now is move forward and make sure the future is more enjoyable than the past. It will be if you keep your head.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With the sun moving through your sign your life is sure to change for the better, but you still need to be patient when dealing with people who enjoy dragging their feet when they should be running. They are trying to provoke you – don’t fall for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets urge you to recognize that you can’t do it all and you can’t be the best at everything you attempt. Like everyone else you are human and have limits, so quit aiming for perfection and aim instead merely to be the best Libra you can be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your instincts are telling you that something dramatic is about to happen and if it does you need to be ready. Most importantly you need to be in the right frame of mind. Treat challenges as games to be enjoyed, rather than as enemies to be defeated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be going through a tough patch at the moment but you will survive – in fact you will thrive. It may seem as if the world around you is falling apart but that’s just because negative people are, as usual, needlessly preaching doom and gloom.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus only on things that excite you and refuse to waste time and energy on activities that don’t bring a smile to your face. If you feel like moving in a different direction over the next few days then go for it. Ignore those who urge caution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens over the next 24 hours will give you the chance to showcase your leadership skills. Your creativity and commitment will be noted by people in positions of power and later in the year they will turn to you when important things need to be done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must be firm and decisive, especially when dealing with people who try to stand in your way. They’re not doing it because they fear you may take a tumble but because they fear you will succeed and make them look second-rate. And you will.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com