HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may think that your plans for the coming year are reasonable but some people could react with hostility. Don’t let that stop you though. The more they criticize your aims the more certain you can be that you are on the road to success, so keep going!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Check the small print at least twice today before agreeing to anything that might have financial repercussions. As Uranus, planet of the unexpected, begins its retrograde phase in the money area of your chart you cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be emotional by nature but there will be times today when you feel like screaming at the sky, most likely from sheer frustration. You know you cannot change the way other people behave, so why let it get to you?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are worrying for no good reason and need to rediscover your lust for life. Mercury, your ruler, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart very soon, so expect good things of yourself and don’t let fear hold you back for even a moment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s likely you will find out today that someone you thought was a friend has been talking behind your back. If so, don’t get upset about it and don’t let them know you have cottoned on to their deceit. You’ll get your chance for revenge later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will happen over the next two or three days that necessitates a rethink about beliefs you have taken for granted for a very long time. Could it be some of the “facts” you relied on are nothing of the sort? Yes, sadly, it could!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep control of your temper over the next 24 hours because if you let your anger show for even a moment it could have a knock-on effect and before you know it everyone will be shouting at each other! Soar serenely above the fray.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have to give up something of value today don’t get too upset about it because the planets indicate that in a matter of days something even more valuable will come into your life to take its place. Make room for more valuable things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Events outside your control will stop you from moving in your direction of choice today. As Uranus turns retrograde in your opposite sign you must accept that others have their hands on the steering wheel. Let’s hope they know where they are going!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t get sidetracked by trivial matters today. You do best when you allow your mind to expand and take in the bigger picture but that may be more difficult than usual over the next 24 hours. Strive to see what’s going on in its entirely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to make a break and go your own way this is as good a time as any but you must make sure you cut the ties that bind completely. If others still have an emotional hold over you, however small, you may never be free.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter what happens today you must stay calm and you must make sure those around you stay calm as well. If even one person gives in to negative feelings it could affect everyone, including you, so be resolutely upbeat at all times and in all situations.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn that the quicker you make up your mind about something today the more likely it is you will make the wrong move, so take your time, check all the available facts and figures and then, and only then, commit yourself fully.

