HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It will be of the utmost importance over the next 12 months that you spell out what you are trying to say in ways that leave no room for misunderstanding. Putting feelings into words is never easy but it can and must be done. Make the effort.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing now is that you put your wellbeing first and avoid any kind of activity that could damage you physically or emotionally. You may be exceedingly brave but even an Aries needs to be sensible about the risks they take.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everything will start to go right for you as from today. That may seem unlikely considering the setbacks and upheavals you have endured in recent weeks but now the sun is moving in your favour again you really can believe the good times are here.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart will help smooth out any emotional wrinkles that have appeared in recent weeks. However, no matter how well meaning your motives may be you must resist making promises you may not be able to keep.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is essential that you do what is best for yourself today rather than what is best for other people. That could mean you have to let down someone who was hoping for your assistance but quite probably they have expected it once too often.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you can maintain a positive attitude about your money situation you will realize you have been worrying for no good reason. You may have to watch what you spend over the next few days but there will still be enough to put food on the table.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A positive phase has now begun with the sun’s move into your sign but as Mercury, your ruler, has also started its retrograde phase you cannot take good fortune for granted. Everything you get over the next few weeks will have to be earned.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just because other people are happy to lower their standards does not mean you can lower your own. On the contrary, now would be the perfect time to double your efforts and let the world know you are a class act, and in a class of your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The fact that certain people always complain when you try something different means they are scared that you will succeed and make them look bad – so go right ahead and do so. It takes more than criticism to undermine your huge self-confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will smooth your path to success but as communications planet Mercury is beginning its retrograde phase you have to sell yourself to people in positions of power. Don’t just assume they will notice you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s move into the most adventurous area of your chart will encourage you to branch out in new directions and that’s a good thing. But don’t take on so much over the next few weeks that you risk exhausting yourself physically and mentally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Changes will come thick and fast over the next month or so. Are you ready for them? One thing that will certainly change is your attitude to material things such as making money and getting ahead in your career. Are they really so important?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnerships of all kinds will benefit from the sun’s journey through your opposite sign over the next few weeks but there will still be occasions when your goals and ideals clash with other people’s goals and ideals. Compromise is therefore a must.

