Your daily horoscope: August 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only way you are going to create the amazing life you dream of is by getting rid of all the emotional and mental baggage that is holding you back. A brave new future is yours for the asking – IF you can let go of the past.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone will point out where you have been going wrong today and you probably won’t be too happy about it. Be that as it may you would be wise to listen to what they have to tell you. Don’t let your ego override common sense.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Forget about pleasing other people and do what seems best for you. The approaching full moon is likely to bring a certain amount of opposition from people who appear to believe you exist solely to benefit them. It’s time you put them right!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your judgment could be a bit off today, so if you are thinking of making changes of one sort or another it might be wise to wait a while. Everything that is meant to happen will happen in its own good time, so don’t push too hard.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A situation that you find funny may be no laughing matter to friends and work colleagues, so be careful what you say and do. It might be a good idea to at least pretend you share their serious outlook, even if you want to laugh out loud.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times over the next few days when you come dangerously close to panic but there is actually precious going on in your life that you need to be worried about. Slow down, calm down and stay in control. You’re jumping at shadows!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign gives you no end of confidence but as the moon is nearing its full phase, it’s quite likely that a relationship issue will come to a head and in some way upset you. Don’t lose your grip Virgo – it’s really no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Promise yourself now, this very moment, that whatever happens today and over the weekend you won’t overreact. So long as you stay calm and refuse to get caught up in the general feeling of hysteria there is precious little that can hurt you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter what happens over the next 24 hours, friends and family will rally round and help you feel good about life. Not that you should be feeling bad at all, as compared to most people your fortunes are clearly on the up. So smile!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching full moon cuts across the home/work axis of your chart, which suggests you need to find a better balance between the two. It’s good to be a success, of course, but ultimately it’s still love that makes the world go round.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not often you let down your hair and act as if you just don’t care but now the sun is moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you may well go over the top. You can worry about the consequences later – or not!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your cash-flow situation could be better but it could also be worse, so stop worrying that the sky is about to fall and enjoy what the day has to offer. Always live in the present moment, because you can’t change the past or control the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching full moon will make it abundantly clear that you need to make some pretty big changes in your life. A plan or project you once had high hopes for is no longer worth the time or the effort. Ditch it and move on to something better.

