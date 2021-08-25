Your daily horoscope: August 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday this year means you must be ruthless with yourself mentally over the coming 12 months. You cannot afford to accept what others – friends, family and colleagues – tell you is the truth, you must find it out for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you know everything there is to know about a certain situation but the planets warn you are deceiving yourself. Make sure you are on your toes mentally and emotionally over the next few days – and be honest with yourself about what’s going on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means drop what you are doing and help a loved one or relative who needs your assistance, but make sure they know there is a limit to what you can do for them. Don’t allow a situation to arise where you end up doing it all.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The next few days should be a lot of fun, so forget about your worries and focus on things that bring a smile to your face. Someone you meet on your travels will appeal to your mind as much as to your emotions and a deep friendship will blossom.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t let yourself be intimidated by people or situations that are new to you. There were plenty of occasions in the past when you had to deal with the unknown and still came through unscathed so why should this time be any different?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets are urging you to let your imagination roam far and wide, while still staying in touch with reality. Some of the ideas that come into your head may seem outrageous to begin with but they can be made to work – by you, if not by anyone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Recent struggles have no doubt taken a toll on your energy but now the Sun is moving through your sign you won’t find it hard to get motivated again. However, the planets warn you still need to plan your next move carefully, and several moves after that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The only reason you have been unable to solve a problem of some kind is because you have been led to believe it needs a genius level IQ to crack it. Actually it’s really quite simple and a calm and logical approach will reveal the answer to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why do you fear the future so much? Most likely it’s because you have allowed yourself to be influenced by the non-stop screaming and shouting that’s going on in the world. Quieten your mind and let your inner voice come through – it knows all the answers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to forgive someone for their mistakes but even if you do you must not forget that they are as likely to make them in the future as they were in the past. You’ll need to protect yourself from their ongoing stupidity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter what you have planned for the next few days you must expect setbacks of one sort or another. The good news is that with a bit of mental effort you will be able to push ahead with your plans. Don’t let negative people hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to turn your attention to a financial issue that you’ve ignored long enough. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart warns if you don’t deal with it now, for a price, it could cost you a lot more to put right later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Mercury-Neptune link will highlight a difference of some kind that can no longer be ignored. It may well be that the only way forward is to cut ties with a friend or colleague and go your separate ways. Compromises are definitely out.

