 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: August 25

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday this year means you must be ruthless with yourself mentally over the coming 12 months. You cannot afford to accept what others – friends, family and colleagues – tell you is the truth, you must find it out for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you know everything there is to know about a certain situation but the planets warn you are deceiving yourself. Make sure you are on your toes mentally and emotionally over the next few days – and be honest with yourself about what’s going on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means drop what you are doing and help a loved one or relative who needs your assistance, but make sure they know there is a limit to what you can do for them. Don’t allow a situation to arise where you end up doing it all.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The next few days should be a lot of fun, so forget about your worries and focus on things that bring a smile to your face. Someone you meet on your travels will appeal to your mind as much as to your emotions and a deep friendship will blossom.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t let yourself be intimidated by people or situations that are new to you. There were plenty of occasions in the past when you had to deal with the unknown and still came through unscathed so why should this time be any different?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets are urging you to let your imagination roam far and wide, while still staying in touch with reality. Some of the ideas that come into your head may seem outrageous to begin with but they can be made to work – by you, if not by anyone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Recent struggles have no doubt taken a toll on your energy but now the Sun is moving through your sign you won’t find it hard to get motivated again. However, the planets warn you still need to plan your next move carefully, and several moves after that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The only reason you have been unable to solve a problem of some kind is because you have been led to believe it needs a genius level IQ to crack it. Actually it’s really quite simple and a calm and logical approach will reveal the answer to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why do you fear the future so much? Most likely it’s because you have allowed yourself to be influenced by the non-stop screaming and shouting that’s going on in the world. Quieten your mind and let your inner voice come through – it knows all the answers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to forgive someone for their mistakes but even if you do you must not forget that they are as likely to make them in the future as they were in the past. You’ll need to protect yourself from their ongoing stupidity.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter what you have planned for the next few days you must expect setbacks of one sort or another. The good news is that with a bit of mental effort you will be able to push ahead with your plans. Don’t let negative people hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to turn your attention to a financial issue that you’ve ignored long enough. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart warns if you don’t deal with it now, for a price, it could cost you a lot more to put right later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Mercury-Neptune link will highlight a difference of some kind that can no longer be ignored. It may well be that the only way forward is to cut ties with a friend or colleague and go your separate ways. Compromises are definitely out.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies