HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must follow through on what you started over the past 12 months or so. Your birthday chart indicates you are so close to a breakthrough that if you give up now you will spend not just months but years kicking yourself for not staying the course.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you the only one who knows what’s going on? Is everyone else too stupid to see it? Maybe, but it’s also possible that you have overlooked an important fact … in which case it could be you who looks stupid by the end of the day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be generous when dealing with people who need some form of assistance over the next 24 hours. You may not be able to solve their problems directly but you can offer them the benefit of your experience. Hopefully they will listen and learn.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Both in your personal life and at work your sharp mind will be much in demand today. Issues that have got others tied up in knots will be solved by you in minutes. Loved ones and colleagues will thank you for it – and be in your debt.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get serious about your money situation. You have put off making changes too many times and now you really must get your act together before your rivals see you are struggling and find ways to take advantage of your troubles.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make more of an effort to get your message across to partners and loved ones today. It may annoy you that you have to spell it out in words of three syllables or less but not everyone shares your ability to see the bigger picture.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Give your imagination permission to roam today and don’t reject ideas just because they don’t fit in with the way you did things in the past. Allow the sun in your sign to open your mind’s eye to new ways of looking at the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore those who say you are behaving irrationally and carry on doing what you are doing the way you are doing it. Even if they are correct it won’t make any difference to you. You’re in one of those moods when you don’t want to be understood!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to do anything special to attract good fortune today, it will find you even if you try to hide from it. You have done a lot of good things for others in recent weeks and now the universe wants to do good things for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep your eye on the prize today and don’t let the antics of family and friends distract you. The planets indicate that if you have the courage to go after your dream there can be no doubt at all you will catch up with it very soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in Virgo will expand your understanding of the way the world works. Suddenly you will be aware that every event of your life, even the bad bits, are part of a grand cosmic scheme. That knowledge alone will bring more joy into your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is nothing you like more than a challenge and that’s good because the powers that be are about to confront you with something that will require a level of intelligence few people possess. But you do and you’ll solve the challenge with ease.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Every word you say today will have consequences not just for friends and loved ones but for the wider world as well. With that thought in mind speak only good things about the people you meet, even those you can’t stand the sight of!

