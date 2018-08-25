Your daily horoscope: August 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Both Saturn and Uranus are strong on your birthday this year, which suggests you are now at a major crossroads. What you do is less important than how you choose to do it, so identify your goal, then go after it with all your body and soul.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anything of a professional nature should go well for you now, but it will go even better if you let go of old-fashioned ideas and methods and try something new. Show those who doubt you that you have what it takes to be a serious player.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something that has been worrying you for ages will no longer get under your skin as from today. No doubt you will be a bit concerned that you allowed your fears to get out of hand but you overcame them eventually. Better late than never.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you are above petty jealousies and squabbles, but the planets warn you could easily get involved in a feud that on most other occasions you would avoid like the plague. Strive to keep your more extreme emotions under control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Lady Luck is smiling on you now and you have every right to make the most of it. Don’t listen to those who say you don’t deserve your good fortune because they have no idea what they are talking about. On the contrary, no one deserves it more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing this weekend is that you make sure at all times that it is your aims you are working toward and not other people’s. That does not mean you should not help them when you can but you must help yourself first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, it would appear that someone is being deliberately obstructive at the moment but that does not mean they should be thought of as an enemy. It seems they honestly believe they are slowing you down for your own good. Maybe they’re right!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you deal in anything but rock solid facts today you could be setting yourself up for a serious fall. Steer clear of gossip and rumour and don’t think you need to exaggerate to make yourself look big. You’re already as big as you need to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Spell out in words of three syllables or less what it is you expect of other people. If you fail to do that there will be no end of confusion and no end to accusations that you deliberately made your message hard to understand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem strangely reluctant to give orders at the moment. Why is that? Maybe it is because you don’t want to be responsible for other people’s failures. But how could they fail if they have been instructed by you? Get on with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Either you will go too far or you will fail to get started at all today. You are in one of those moods where only the extremes seem attractive, so make more of an effort to follow a middle path. Above all, control what you say and do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you are the sort of Aquarius who prefers to keep a low profile, the current cosmic climate won’t allow you to stay in the shadows. In some way or other, today’s sun-Uranus link will inspire you to put on a show. Make it spectacular!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a good time to ask for a favour from a friend or family member but bear in mind you won’t get it for free. At some stage they will expect you to do something equally as helpful and valuable for them. It’s a fair swap, so do it.

