Your daily horoscope: August 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to explore your limits, physically, mentally and emotionally, over the coming year. The fact is you are capable of so much more, so make a conscious effort to push yourself and see how far you can go.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry if you can’t see the point in what you are being asked to do because there is a plan behind it, though it may be a touch obscure. Get on and do what is expected of you, knowing that a job well done will enhance your reputation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must make an effort to see both sides of a dispute of some kind. At first glance it may seem obvious who is right and who is wrong but in fact the situation is a little more complicated than that, so don’t make a rash judgment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can sense that something important is going to happen but you can’t put your finger on what that something might be. Don’t worry about it. When the time is right the cosmic picture will come together and you’ll see what the future has in store for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must take responsibility for your actions over the next 24 hours, because if you try to pass on the blame for what occurs to other people it could do your social standing considerable harm. If you mess something up then admit it – it’s really no big deal.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem as if you are losing something you treasure but on a higher level you are gaining by making room in your life for things of much greater importance and value. In fact, this would be the ideal time to cut possessions back to the bone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have important duties and responsibilities to deal with but you can still find time to have fun. Also, with Mercury in your sign you can quite easily persuade other people to do things for you – so long as you offer them something in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are times really so hard or are you taking too negative a view of what’s going on in the world? As the sign of the balance it will pay you to look at the other side of the story today. In other words Libra, count your blessings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If an offer of some kind does not appeal to you then reject it and walk away. You are under no obligation to get involved, not even if friends and loved ones beg you to. In fact, the more they beg the smarter it might be to say “No”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone expects you to do something dishonest or immoral today you must let them know, right from the start, that you want nothing to do with it – or with them. The moment you agree to bend the rules is the moment your self-respect heads south.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take extra care if you are on the move today. By all means get out and about but don’t do anything reckless. Pluto in your sign is going through one of its retrograde phases, so danger might not be as easy to spot as it usually is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be a dozen things you would like to do today but there is one thing you MUST do. You know what it is and you know if you don’t act now the consequences could be dire, so get your serious head on and deal with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not like you to feel sorry for yourself, so why the long face? Whatever the reason you need to snap yourself out of it and do something that makes a difference. There are billions of people out there worse off than you – so who can you help?

