HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to stop thinking and planning and start doing. You know what it is you should be aiming for and with the universe at your back this year there is no doubt at all you will reach your goal. Don’t wait for tomorrow, be amazing as from today.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No one will be immune to your charms today. Your way with words will open doors and all you have to do is walk through them. How you make use of this power is up to you but partnerships and affairs of the heart would certainly benefit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mercury, planet of the mind, moves into the work and wellbeing area of your chart today, making it easier for you to find ways to make routine matters a little less taxing. To start with, make sure colleagues agree to shoulder more of the burden.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Creatively and romantically the next few days could see some very special things going on in your life. Put yourself about and don’t be afraid to take chances. You are at your best when you act as if the world belongs to you. Maybe it does!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Honesty is the best policy now, especially on the home front where loved ones will appreciate you letting them know what you think and how you feel. Don’t worry that they might not “get” what you are trying to say, they will understand perfectly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to care what others think of your behavior and you are not about to start now. Do what feels right and let the rest of the world deal with it as best they can. And if they can’t deal with it? Too bad!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that used to worry you a lot will all of a sudden seem meaningless and you will wonder why you allowed it to have such a hold over you. Money matters in particular should give you a lot less cause for concern as from today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, moves into your sign today and almost immediately you will find your voice. Once others realize you have found your confidence again they will treat you with a lot more respect. Speak loud and speak often.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart may cause you to question what you are doing today but don’t just stop and do nothing. If you put on a brave face the world will continue to believe you’ve got your act together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friendships are under good stars today and it’s possible that someone new will appear in your social sphere and add some much-needed excitement to your life. This new friendship may or may not stand the test of time but it will be a lot of fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you get the chance to say your piece on the work front today you must not let it pass. Employers and other important people value your opinions and want to know what you think, so speak up. You could soon be an important person yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are a lot of serious things going on in your life at the moment but as Mercury moves into one of the best areas of your chart today you should also be thinking about the fun times you are going to have in the future. Start making plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnership issues of one sort or another will take up most of your time today and over the weekend and if you are smart you will find ways to profit from them. Don’t aim just to make money for yourself, aim to make money for other people too.

