HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means you will be ruthlessly determined to follow your dreams over the coming 12 months. Don’t be so ruthless though that you risk losing friends along the way – they are more precious than material success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone will tell you today that you need to act quickly or a golden opportunity will pass you by – and on this occasion they are 100 per cent correct. It’s not like you to hesitate when a chance to turn a profit presents itself, so get moving!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how desperate you may be to get ahead on the work front you must not take the kind of risks that could rebound on you at some point in the future. Bide your time and don’t worry if you fall a step or two behind your rivals.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take time out from your busy schedule today to assess how far you have come and how far you still need to go to accomplish your aims. A short break now won’t slow you down much as you have built up so much momentum in recent weeks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Steer clear of people whose negative outlook on life makes you feel depressed. A positive attitude is a must today and over the weekend, so count your blessings and then jump back into the fray with renewed self-belief. Be a winner, not a whiner.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make an effort to let someone you are especially fond of know how much they mean to you. You have been so busy of late that they may have got the impression you care more for your work than you do for them – and that simply isn’t true.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Set your sights high and don’t hold back physically or mentally until you have reached each and every one of your goals. Some colleagues may say you expect too much of yourself but that just shows how limited their own expectations have become.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something big is about to happen in the world and it is sure to affect you personally. The good news is the changes that take place over the next few weeks will benefit you more than most people, because you’re not afraid to embrace the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Drastic measures may be needed to get yourself out of some sort of hole but you are in one of those moods when you will allow nothing and no one to stand in your way. Will you make enemies? Probably, but that won’t bother you at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more time you spend trying to earn other people’s approval today the less time you will have to get out into the world and make important things happen. You need to start trusting your instincts enough to follow them through to the end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you are close to, maybe a friend or a family member, will say or do something that disappoints you today, but don’t hold it against them. How many times in the past have you disappointed them? Probably quite a few. No one is perfect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

So many people will come to you for assistance today that you may have no time left for your own needs and desires. Do what you can for them but make sure they know that over the weekend you will be striving for one person only – yourself!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Most things are going well for you now but there is one glaring issue that remains to be resolved before you can feel relaxed enough to sit back and let life come to you. You have avoided it too long as it is, so get it fixed right away.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com