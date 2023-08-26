Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who thinks you will roll over and play dead at the merest hint of opposition is going to be sorely disappointed over the coming year. In fact you will go looking for confrontation at every opportunity – and will be delighted to find it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruling planet, moves into the partnership area of your chart this weekend, so the passionate side of your nature will be strong. Try not to be too competitive or combative though – you always accomplish more as part of a team.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you cannot just muddle through, you have got to be precise in your aims and your actions. Not everyone will be as motivated as you are but you can still make good things happen together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something you desire then go after it with 100-per-cent commitment and refuse to slow down or hold back just because some people find it hard to keep up with you. Have the confidence to pursue your dreams whatever the odds.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be having second thoughts about a plan that just a few days ago you were raving about. Ask a friend to take a look at the situation and insist they give you an honest appraisal of what your chances are. It could be an eye-opener.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more outspoken you are over the next few days the more enemies you will make, and you won’t care one little bit. You have no intention of toning down your act just to keep everyone on your side. You’re happy to be an army of one.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign opposes Saturn, planet of discipline, over the next 48 hours, so if you stray from the straight and narrow you will pay for it one way or another. Also, when making deals you must get proposals and promises in writing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Recent doubts and fears will be swept away with the arrival of Mars in your sign this weekend. Most importantly, you will realize that you don’t need other people’s approval or permission to follow your dream. The fact is, you never did!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been put to the test in recent weeks but well before the end of the year you will look back and recognize how much you benefitted from being forced to fight your corner. Tomorrow’s successes are built on yesterday’s challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Competitive situations will be a lot of fun this weekend and you will go all out to be on the winning side. That’s great, but don’t forget to play the game in a sporting spirit. Treat your opponents with respect, even if they beat you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will encourage you to believe that no matter how tough the challenges you now face you can and you will reach the top. There is only one feeling you care about and that’s the winning feeling!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You like to stretch yourself intellectually and what occurs next will make use of all your powers of logical analysis. While others are running around in a panic you will be calmly working out what’s gone wrong and what can be done about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to guess what other people are thinking and feeling this weekend the more likely it is you will get it wrong, so give friends and loved ones the space they need to tell their own stories, some of which may sound strangely familiar.

