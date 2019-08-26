Your daily horoscope: August 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday suggests that something dramatic is going to happen in your love life this year. Not everything that occurs will make sense but, strangely, the things that make the least sense will be the things that are the most fun!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Tell a friend or work colleague how much you appreciate their advice and assistance today. As an Aries you know how to lead and inspire all sorts of people but it’s still a good idea never to take anyone’s support for granted.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in no mood to do as you are told and anyone who thinks they can issue orders to you will have to learn the hard way that your bite can be as bad as your bark. Some of the language you use will leave them reeling!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn that unless you truly have no choice in the matter you should not be starting anything new. Conserve your physical and emotional energy over the next week or so because you are going to need it all later in the year.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you meet on your travels may be a lot of fun but be on your guard because the planets warn they may be out to deceive you. You don’t have to erect a barrier between you but you do have to keep personal details to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People come to you with their problems because they know you are a very good fixer, but unless you want your life to be taken up listening to sob stories you have to make it clear that enough is enough. Maybe find a convenient place to hide.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Push problems on the work front to one side today and focus on having fun. Whatever those problems may be they will most likely resolve themselves around the time of Friday’s new moon. The less you fret the more of a success you will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life may not be a bundle of fun at the moment as cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart makes everything seem a bit gray, but don’t despair. Better times are coming and soon the picture of your life will be multicoloured again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means go out and enjoy yourself as the new week begins, but be careful how much money you spend and be even more careful who you choose to spend it on. Some of your so-called friends would be better described as freeloaders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Time spent planning is rarely time wasted, so don’t worry that you seem to be thinking more than doing at the moment because the time to take action will be here soon enough. Later on you’ll have more fun than you know how to handle.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Look for compromise solutions in everything you do and make sure you ask friends and work colleagues for their opinions every step of the way. The planets warn if you try to push ahead without support your vision is unlikely to see the light of day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how settled and secure you feel at the moment there are some major changes on the way, so don’t get too comfortable. The good news is these changes will benefit you in ways that you cannot foresee, so welcome them rather than try to avoid them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not let anyone, not even your family and your closest friends, talk you down over the next few days. Yes, the way the planets are aligned you will most likely be taking orders rather than giving them, but you are a free spirit too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com