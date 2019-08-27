Your daily horoscope: August 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if nothing much of any great importance happens over the next six months, but it’s the lull before the storm. The second half of the coming year will see you assailed on all sides by challenges that bring out the best in you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no reason to feel sorry for someone who is having a tougher time of things than you. The harsh truth is they have brought whatever difficulties they are enduring on themselves, so why on earth should you feel in the least bit guilty?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be annoyed with someone’s actions but getting upset about it won’t change a thing. The best way to deal with the situation is to let it burn itself out, which it won’t do if you rise to the bait and get involved in a shouting match.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet socially could become very important to you over the next few months, so be on the lookout for people who try to catch your eye – and don’t look away. Romance is possible but a professional partnership is much more likely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you don’t feel entirely happy with what you are expected to do then let partners and colleagues know about your feelings before it goes too far and you can no longer change things. There is nothing wrong in admitting that you have doubts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are typical of your sign then you have most likely been pushing yourself to the limit in recent weeks, and that’s great. But at some point you will need to slow down and take a break – and that point may well creep up on you today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t push yourself too hard today because the approaching new moon will most likely present you with a new set of possibilities and opportunities. If you cannot finish a task without exhausting yourself then drop it and save your energy for something better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how many bad things may be going on in the world there is still a great deal of good and a great many good people, so don’t despair. Focus on what is going right for a change – there’s plenty of it if you make an effort to look.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be finding it hard to get through to someone that what they are doing is not only wrong but doomed to failure but if they don’t want to know then let them get on with it. And when they plead for help when disaster looms? Ignore them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you find yourself at odds with those who set the agenda today then by all means let them know that you won’t be following their advice. And if they try to turn their advice into an order? Just laugh in their face and walk quickly away.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be thinking of someone a lot of late and it’s getting to the stage where you are becoming a bit obsessive about it. You need to snap out of it and get things back to normal. There are other individuals, and issues, that need your attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t waste time arguing with people who will never agree with you, not even if you prove to them in every possible way that what you say is true. You of all people should know how difficult it can be to set aside deeply held beliefs and opinions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching new moon will bring lots of new challenges and lots of new opportunities and to make the most of them you must be ready and willing to adapt, maybe at a moment’s notice. Luckily, Pisces is a sign that likes to move with the times.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com