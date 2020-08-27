 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: August 27

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Social activities and relationships of all kinds will be under excellent stars over the coming 12 months, so spend less time on making money and getting ahead in your career and more on the simple pleasures that come from being with people you like and love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This will either be a very good day or a very bad day – there is no in between. A lot depends on how you choose to react to issues you have strong opinions about. Unless they are genuine matters of life and death, don’t get worked up about them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be on the move today. The busier you are the happier you will be and the more opportunities will come your way. The universe always makes an effort for those who are prepared to make an effort for themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This could be a fortunate time for you as partners and colleagues are impressed by your go-getting attitude. But don’t take on too much, especially if you are the kind of Gemini who is a sucker for helping people who can’t seem to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever you turn your hand to now will go well, so well in fact that you may wonder if there is some power “out there” looking out for you. You’re right there is, and all you have to do in return is make the most of your good fortune.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be overly self-critical but you seem to believe that your words and actions have hurt other people. It’s not true. You are not responsible for what they choose to do, any more than they are responsible for the choices you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back. The more you expand your horizons and dream the impossible dream the more likely it is you will find the joy you have been looking for. And most likely it was right in front of you all the time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who doubts your abilities won’t doubt them much longer. Venus, your ruler, in the career area of your chart makes it easy for you to impress powerful people. How could they not be impressed when everything comes so easily to you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be and should be a fortunate cosmic phase for you, but to make the most of it you need to be the one who makes things happen. Once you’ve got the ball rolling it will quickly pick up speed and soon you will be hurtling along.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let it worry you if your reluctance to get involved in social activities is taken as a sign that you don’t approve of certain people. Even a Sag is allowed to spend time on their own once in a while. Oh, you had no intention of worrying? Good.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This may not be the easiest of days, especially if you are one of those Capricorns who likes to pretend they are always in control. You are not the only one with a stake in what’s taking place, so you won’t be the only one calling the shots.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be one of the stronger members of the zodiac – mentally at least – but you need to accept you have limits like everyone else. If your head starts to ache over the next few hours it’s because there are too many ideas buzzing around in your skull!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Creative and artistic activities will go well today, as will affairs of the heart. The only thing you need to be careful about is that you don’t take so rosy a view of someone you love that you overlook the things they get wrong. No one is perfect.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies