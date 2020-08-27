Your daily horoscope: August 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Social activities and relationships of all kinds will be under excellent stars over the coming 12 months, so spend less time on making money and getting ahead in your career and more on the simple pleasures that come from being with people you like and love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This will either be a very good day or a very bad day – there is no in between. A lot depends on how you choose to react to issues you have strong opinions about. Unless they are genuine matters of life and death, don’t get worked up about them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be on the move today. The busier you are the happier you will be and the more opportunities will come your way. The universe always makes an effort for those who are prepared to make an effort for themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This could be a fortunate time for you as partners and colleagues are impressed by your go-getting attitude. But don’t take on too much, especially if you are the kind of Gemini who is a sucker for helping people who can’t seem to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever you turn your hand to now will go well, so well in fact that you may wonder if there is some power “out there” looking out for you. You’re right there is, and all you have to do in return is make the most of your good fortune.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be overly self-critical but you seem to believe that your words and actions have hurt other people. It’s not true. You are not responsible for what they choose to do, any more than they are responsible for the choices you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back. The more you expand your horizons and dream the impossible dream the more likely it is you will find the joy you have been looking for. And most likely it was right in front of you all the time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who doubts your abilities won’t doubt them much longer. Venus, your ruler, in the career area of your chart makes it easy for you to impress powerful people. How could they not be impressed when everything comes so easily to you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be and should be a fortunate cosmic phase for you, but to make the most of it you need to be the one who makes things happen. Once you’ve got the ball rolling it will quickly pick up speed and soon you will be hurtling along.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let it worry you if your reluctance to get involved in social activities is taken as a sign that you don’t approve of certain people. Even a Sag is allowed to spend time on their own once in a while. Oh, you had no intention of worrying? Good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This may not be the easiest of days, especially if you are one of those Capricorns who likes to pretend they are always in control. You are not the only one with a stake in what’s taking place, so you won’t be the only one calling the shots.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be one of the stronger members of the zodiac – mentally at least – but you need to accept you have limits like everyone else. If your head starts to ache over the next few hours it’s because there are too many ideas buzzing around in your skull!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Creative and artistic activities will go well today, as will affairs of the heart. The only thing you need to be careful about is that you don’t take so rosy a view of someone you love that you overlook the things they get wrong. No one is perfect.

