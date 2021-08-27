Your daily horoscope: August 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be tempted to push yourself extra hard – physically and mentally – over the coming year because you believe that’s the only way to succeed, but it isn’t true. A more relaxed attitude, especially on the work front, will bring the rewards you crave.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It seems that everyone but you is too scared to point out certain uncomfortable facts. You won’t get much in the way of thanks for what you say over the next 24 hours but secretly others will appreciate your honesty – and your courage.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today may throw your plans into confusion but what comes out of it will work in your favor, so there’s really no need to worry. Whether or not you gain financially remains to be seen but you will certainly be better off in various ways.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Jupiter in the sympathetic sign of Aquarius is good for trying something new but as the planet of luck is undergoing one of its retrograde phases you must plan ahead. Travel plans should also be looked at carefully. Make sure you’ve not forgotten anything.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life is full of ups and downs and although events have mostly worked in your favor of late you must expect a setback or two today. Whatever happens, don’t make a big deal of it – in the greater scheme of things it ranks very low indeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Jupiter in your opposite sign makes it easy for you to approach someone whose support you might need in the future. But try not to be all business about it – even if your main motivation is moving up in the world you can still enjoy each other’s company.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to sit back and wait for good things to land in your lap – and no doubt they will – but those good things could turn into great things if you put in an effort yourself. Make something special of the day ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let miserable types get you down today. If you feel like singing and dancing then do so and ignore their disapproving glances. They probably get a perverse enjoyment from being unhappy, but that just shows how weird some people can be!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens over the next 24 hours should be seen as a positive development, even if it seems to take you away from your long-term goal. Sometimes it’s better to take a roundabout route to where you most want to go, and that is certainly true today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are not yet feeling quietly pleased with yourself then you will be by the end of the day. Having set certain wheels in motion they are now moving along quite nicely and you can relax and reap the benefits when they arrive, which should be quite soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The problem you are working on only has you stumped because you are trying too hard to resolve it. Give your mind a rest and focus instead on something of a simple nature that you enjoy. The answer will pop into your head when you least expect it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may seem as if nothing much is going on in your life at the moment but there are a number of situations working themselves out behind the scenes and before today is done you will be able to see the bigger picture, and benefit from it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may believe that you won an argument and that’s the end of the matter but don’t be too sure. The planets warn that today and over the weekend you will have to win it all over again. This time, don’t leave your opponents a way out.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com