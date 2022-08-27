Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although the moon is new on your birthday this year – a very good omen – there is also a sun-Mars link that could spell trouble if you allow your more negative feelings to get the better of you. Strive to think the best of all people in all situations.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A new moon in the well-being area of your chart this weekend makes this a good time to start on a health or fitness kick of some kind. But don’t go at it full speed from day one – begin slowly and build up your physical and mental fitness.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Creative activities of all kinds are well starred this weekend, so don’t hold back, give whatever excites you 100 per cent and expect to make a success of it. If you take that first big step now all the other steps will come easy to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to be so sensitive when faced with criticism. You may give the impression that nothing and no one can ever faze you but it’s a bit of an act and deep down you know it. Learn to genuinely care less what other people think of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Communications of all kinds should go well for you now, so be open and honest about how you feel and what it is you hope to accomplish and expect a positive response from both loved ones and work colleagues. Ask and you will get, it’s that easy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The efforts you have made in recent weeks have not been in vain and in some way or other you will be rewarded for those efforts over the next 48 hours. You will certainly be better off financially than you have been of late.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you can focus all your energy, physical, mental and emotional, in a single direction this weekend you are sure to achieve something remarkable. Today’s new moon in your sign means there can be no more doubts – you very much DO have what it takes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Too many times in the past you have been held back by fears that have no basis in reality and what happens this weekend will help you overcome that lack of trust in yourself. Life is good and about to get even better. Believe it, it’s true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to get out and about and meet people this weekend and don’t listen to those who say you should be taking care of chores closer to home. This is one of those occasions when you need outside stimulation and there will be plenty of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to move up in the world then today’s new moon will not only point you in the right direction but also endow you with the courage and confidence to make the kind of decisions that change your life – for the better, of course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new moon in the sympathetic sign of Virgo will bring the kind of opportunities that were not available to you in the past. Do you have what it takes to make the most of them? Of course you do. Start making the most of them today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s new moon will bring to light facts and figures that have always been there but which you chose not to notice. There can be no more hiding from issues you might prefer did not exist – confront them and get past them once and for all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the planets this weekend is that you must be completely honest with loved ones and friends about how you feel. If you open up to them now they will not only accept your motives but forgive you for the consequences of your actions too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com