Your daily horoscope: August 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With energy planet Mars so strong on your birthday you must set yourself challenges for the coming year that really test your limits. You may be surprised, and delighted, to find that you are capable of much more than you imagined. Be amazing Virgo!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase today, making this the perfect time to start pushing ahead on the work front. Make sure employers and other important people know who you are and what you can do. And try to be more of a team player!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No one has the right to tell you that you must believe certain things and disbelieve others. You are big enough and old enough to come to your own conclusions about what goes on in the world. Your viewpoint is as valid as anyone else’s.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have been a bit wasteful with money of late you will get the chance to get back some of what you lost. Sacrifices will have to be made but in the long-term they will be worth it. And next time, try not to squander your resources.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have fallen out with a friend or family member, this is the time to approach them and try to get things back to how they were before. Don’t blame yourself for what happened but don’t blame them either. Differences of opinion will always occur.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to lighten up a bit and stop worrying about things that most likely will never happen. As Mars moves in your favour in the well-being area of your chart today you must not overdo it physically – or mentally or emotionally come to that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that previously seemed difficult if not impossible to get your head around will now be easy to understand. The situation itself has not changed in the slightest but your mind has – it has expanded to a level where much more makes sense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Family problems should be less intense as from today and if you recently fell out with a loved this is the ideal time to kiss and make up. Don’t worry that you or they or both of you got a bit emotional – it no longer matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The time has come to open up and let others know what issues have been on your mind these past few weeks. The planets indicate that you no longer have to keep your thoughts to yourself or your ideas under wraps. Let it all come flooding out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets you have been deceiving yourself about the true state of your finances and need to do something about it pretty quickly. That should be easy now that Mars is moving in your favour again, but it may also be painful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mentally, emotionally, and maybe physically too, you have been carrying more weight than you can comfortably handle but as from today it will feel as if the burden has been lifted from your shoulders. Next time, try not to take on so much.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have been worrying far too much of late and need to adjust your mind so that it focuses on the good things in life rather than the bad. Think of what is to come and how you can shape the future in a way that pleases you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a project is still not going the way you want it to go then maybe you should take it as a sign that you need to get help. There are plenty of people who would love to assist you, but they won’t do so unless you ask.

