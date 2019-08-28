Your daily horoscope: August 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to cut through the bonds that have been holding you back, which is good. However, some of those bonds have also been holding you up, so think carefully before you start cutting or you might fall on your face.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to get lost in petty details today or you could miss the bigger picture. The message of the stars over the next few days is that life has meaning and if you make an effort to look for that meaning it can and will transform your existence.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today will be so unexpected that it will take your mind off your worries, and that’s no bad thing. A new creative or artistic partnership can be formed with someone who enjoys breaking the rules – and they’ll show you how to enjoy it too!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Other people’s problems seem to be taking up a lot of your time at the moment and at some stage you will have to say “enough is enough” and demand that you get your life back. You can’t solve everyone’s issues Gemini, nor should you try.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone says something about you today that you find insulting or distressing your first reaction, of course, will be to hit back at them – but don’t. Can their words actually harm you in any way? No, they can’t, so ignore them and move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you are tempted to complain about something that a work colleague said or did, but that might not be a good idea. It may be that they have a few complaints of their own – about you. Do you really want those complaints made public?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are not averse to taking a few risks but some of the things you do over the next few days will verge on the outrageous. Today’s Mars-Uranus link will strip you of all inhibitions, so don’t be surprised if you do something you later come to regret.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to use an extreme solution to take care of a simple problem. Yes, it will probably succeed, but it will also change the way some people look at you in future, and maybe not in a good way. What happened to all that Libran balance?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time chasing after things you cannot have. Yes, fantasies and daydreams can be fun but the more time and brain power you spend on them the less you will have for the many worthwhile, and achievable, things you can and should make your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to push beyond your natural limits and if you do you will be successful – in the short term. However, after Friday’s new moon has come and gone you may find that your excesses have negative effects that you failed to predict, so be careful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What will be will be, so give up trying to influence events and learn to react to them and use them for your own ends. Remember too that in the wider scheme of things there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” occurrence – it all fits together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make it your goal today to recognize what is really going on rather than what the powers that be want you to think is going on. The difference between the two is huge and once you accept that fact you will find it easier to reach your own conclusions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you have to tell people today may not be greeted with much enthusiasm but it is true and it is what they need to hear. Someone needs to set out the facts so everyone can see what needs to be done and that someone has to be you.

