Your daily horoscope: August 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you feel compelled to follow a path you don’t know much about. That’s a sign that your inner self – the deepest part of you – is trying to get through to your waking consciousness. Act on what it tells you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With energy planet Mars moving through your sign you will find it easy enough to defend your interests, but try not to defend them to such an extent that others start believing you are getting aggressive for the fun of it. Not everything has to be a battle.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Most likely there is nothing to fear, but if your sixth sense tells you to watch your back you would be wise to heed it. Chances are you are reading too much into a situation that is perfectly normal, but can you be 100-per-cent sure of that?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a friend or work colleague seems angry with you today you probably won’t have the first idea why. Think back to what you said to them earlier in the week. Sometimes the words you use can be a lot more hurtful than you imagine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot ride to the rescue of every friend and family member who finds themselves in a spot of bother. Do what you can for someone over the next 24 hours but don’t do too much – they need to learn to take more personal responsibility.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste your time trying to explain your position to people who are either incapable of understanding what you are up to or who just don’t care. Get on and do what you were planning to do and let them work it out for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to help a loved one get through a situation they do not feel comfortable with. You may not feel comfortable with it yourself but unlike them you are strong-minded enough to see it through to the end. Drag them along with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be wise to keep your thoughts to yourself today, especially those that go against the grain of public opinion. Which does not mean you should censor your opinions but you do need to pick your fights carefully and this isn’t a good one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because you are physically and mentally strong enough to get through twice as much work as everyone else does not mean you have to. If you are going to work hard Scorpio make sure 90 per cent of what you do you do for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not know how or why you reached a certain conclusion but you instinctively know it is the right one. In which case don’t let anyone, no matter their position or expertise, persuade you to change your point of view. You’re right, they’re wrong, that’s it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone has let you down or betrayed your trust the best course of action is to forgive and forget. That may sound a bit too charitable for your liking but the planets indicate it could be good business. Emotional and material gains go hand-in-hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to have a dozen things on the go at the moment, and that’s good, but you also need to schedule yourself some down time in which you can replenish your physical, mental and emotional batteries. Cut yourself free from the outside world for a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get uptight with people you may need to depend on in the near future. However much they might annoy you, their sins are actually quite trivial, so there is no need to overreact. Keep your cool and keep them on your side, for now.

