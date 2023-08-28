Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s not like you to indulge in daydreams and fantasies but over the coming year your mind will move this way and that at lightning speed and some of the ideas you come up with will be pretty dramatic. Have you thought about writing a book or a script?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

News about your money situation will catch you by surprise today. It may worry you a little to begin with but it will soon become apparent that it’s actually a good thing for you personally. It could be your earning power is about to go through the roof!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No sooner will you get one task out of the way today than the next one lands in your lap, which is frustrating to say the least, but don’t sweat it. The planets indicate that the effort you put in now will pay big dividends later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that your recent efforts to impress someone in a position of power may have backfired and you are at a loss to know why. Maybe you were too obvious in your attempts to get in their good books. Try playing hard to get instead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have put yourself out a great deal to help other people in recent weeks and now you must reward yourself by doing only what makes you happy. If anyone says you are being selfish – and there’s sure to be someone – ignore them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are searching for the right words to influence friends and family members you must be quick about it. If you hesitate for even a minute they may instead listen to someone else, someone whose advice won’t be good for them or for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will go out of your way over the next 24 hours to help a friend or work colleague get past an obstacle that, to be honest, is mostly of their own making. Just make sure they know you won’t be there to rescue them every time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Changes planet Uranus is about to begin its retrograde phase in the area of your chart that governs everything to do with your wealth. If you have been operating under the belief that you cannot possibly lose money that could easily be shattered today!.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have wasted too much time and too much energy trying to get along with someone who obviously does not want to meet you halfway. Accept the reality of the situation and make a conscious choice to have nothing more to do with them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs today will make it abundantly clear that reaching a certain goal is not going to be as easy as you imagined. Even if you put everything into it your efforts are still likely to fall short. Maybe you are expecting too much of yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The area in which you have been making the slowest progress will be the area where you now start moving ahead in leaps and bounds. But don’t get carried away – the planets warn there will still be obstacles that need to be dealt with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not always easy for you to be open about your needs but now you must. Those who know you best are well aware there is something you need assistance with but they won’t offer it unless you make it clear it’s what you truly want.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There have been a lot of things you wanted to say but for one reason or another felt unable to be honest about. Now you can and you must let loved ones know what it is that’s been bugging you – and what they can do to help end it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com