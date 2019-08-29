Your daily horoscope: August 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Having made any number of false starts in recent weeks you finally know what needs to be done – now all you have to do is go for it! There can be no more excuses Virgo – the prize is there in front of you and you must reach out and take it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are so many options available to you now that there’s a danger you won’t be able to make up your mind and will end up doing nothing. You cannot allow that to happen Aries, so identify your number one priority and go for it 100 per cent.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not even a Taurus can expect things to go their own way all the time, so if you have to give ground today do so gladly and in the knowledge that you are still streets ahead of the game. Tomorrow’s new moon will bring a pleasant surprise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

How well do you know someone? Well enough to trust them with your money? Or with your life? If your belief in them falls short of that level you are advised to stay in control. Just because you want to trust them does not mean you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Where there is confusion there is also opportunity, and with tomorrow’s new moon falling in the area of your chart that governs your speed of mental reaction you must be ready to move at a moment’s notice. Find ways to make chaos work for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you adopt a contrary viewpoint or take an opposite action just for the fun of it today the results could be negative in the extreme. Be aware that while it can sometimes be fun to be a bit perverse, at other times it can be needlessly costly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury moves into your sign today you will know without a shadow of a doubt what needs to be done – and will do it when the moon is new tomorrow. This is potentially one of the very best times of the year for you, so don’t waste it. Be bold!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, and the sooner you come to terms with that fact the better. Over the next few days you will get the chance to let go of something from your past and you must do so. Then a new beginning will be possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more others tell you how wonderful you are the more you will to be on your guard, but on this occasion it would appear they are being honest – they really do think you are the best thing since ham and eggs. And you know what – they’re right!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because of your fun-loving nature you may at times seem a bit superficial but you are in fact a serious person and what happens over the next few days is sure to prove it. Don’t worry what others might say – do what you know to be right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone has taken advantage of your trusting nature and is of the opinion that you won’t make a fuss about it. How wrong they are. You are in no mood to be taken for a fool and by the end of the week will have taken your revenge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the sort of person who takes advice easily but if someone in a position of authority tells you what you have been doing wrong in recent weeks you would be wise to listen and learn. Their experience can be made to work in your favor.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s all happening now and most of it seems to be happening to you. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you will be on the receiving end more often than not but that could actually be a good thing if it saves you from making those tough decisions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com