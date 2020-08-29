Your daily horoscope: August 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday means that words will be your power over the coming 12 months. But you must make sure that everything you say is designed to raise people up rather than knock them down. Always aim for your highest ideals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The thing you most need to remember is that everything balances out in the end. It may look as if you are getting the poor end of the deal at the moment but you will more than make up for it over the next few weeks, so don’t panic!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your search for meaning is about to take an interesting turn and before this weekend is over you could find yourself following a route you previously had no idea existed. Yes Taurus, your life does have meaning – the universe is anything but cold and hostile.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Friends and colleagues have the upper hand at the moment and you may have no choice but to do as they say. The most important thing, of course, is how you choose to do it. You always have the power to decide whether to smile or frown.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make an effort to get out and about and trade thoughts and opinions with the people you meet. You may be surprised how much you have in common, even with strangers and people you think of as rivals. We’re all quite alike beneath the skin.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to make certain sacrifices over the next 48 hours but on balance you will come out ahead of the game. What you do for the common good now will be done for your own good later on. Genuine efforts never go unrewarded.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a wish this weekend and watch it come true. Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign means that almost anything you focus your mind on now will work out for the best, so raise your sights and believe you can fly – and you will!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your head may be full of big ideas but for some reason you lack the confidence you will need to turn those ideas into realities. You must start believing in yourself Libra, the way the many people who admire and love you still believe in you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been asking some pretty big questions of late, questions about the universe and your special place in it. Whether you get any usable answers remains to be seen but the more you search the more your existence will make sense, so keep at it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep your eyes and ears open this weekend because something is about to occur that could open up a whole new range of opportunities. Most people will be too startled to act quickly but you will be the first and the fastest out of the blocks.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence and your optimism are reaching new heights now and no matter what challenges you have to face over the next few days you will handle them all with ease. The world is a wonderful place and your place in it is wonderful too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to keep a close eye on a deal that someone wants you to sign up for, because as it stands it may not be the right thing for you. Which does not mean they want to deceive you but there’s a chance they themselves have been deceived.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Let others know how much you love them. You will find it quite easy to open up about your feelings and as your feelings are positive in the extreme you should end the weekend on the best possible terms. Forget what happened in the past – only today matters.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com