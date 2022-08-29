Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

On too many occasions recently you did not accomplish as much as you should have because you were unable to make up your mind about what your No. 1 objective should be. Make that decision now and stick with it for the next 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t be afraid to take on someone in a position of authority today if they give you a hard time. It is important that you stand your ground and refuse to be intimidated but it is also important that you meet them halfway if you possibly can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The main danger now is you may be in such a rush to get things done that you take on too much and exhaust yourself. You may have the strength and staying power to do several jobs at once but focus on the one that really inspires you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you poke your nose into a situation that does not concern you today it’s highly likely you will regret it. Even if your intentions are honorable you must keep your distance unless directly asked to get involved – and you won’t be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

At some point today you will need to decide which is of most importance to you: your family or your work. You will, of course, have to find time for both but the planets urge you to focus the bulk of your attention on loved ones.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to keep your thoughts to yourself today, especially if some of those thoughts could upset friends and colleagues if you translate them into words. You don’t have to tell other people what they are doing wrong – let them find out for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep your options open today and be ready to listen to advice from people whose expertise in certain areas is much greater than your own. You may be a bit of an egghead but not even a Virgo can know it all. There’s still lots to learn.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be occasions early in the week when you wish more than anything that you were someplace else, but the fact is you are where you are and must deal with what is in front of you. Only then can you think about moving on again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are times when the demands of everyday life get a bit much for even a Scorpio to deal with and such a time is now. If you find that your energy and enthusiasm are lacking today then clearly you are not focusing on the right things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today you will be accompanied by a nagging feeling that something bad is about to happen – but it isn’t. Most likely you are being affected by the negativity of the people around you. Choose your friends with more care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be ambitious by nature but you must understand that material success is not the most important thing in life. What matters now is that you make sure family and other close relationships are running smoothly. And if they’re not, sort them out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to get started as the new week begins but once you get into your stride you will be amazed how much progress you make. Get your workload done and dusted by late afternoon, then enjoy a fun evening with your friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to point out other people’s faults and failings today because they won’t take kindly to it and will retaliate by pointing out those things that you have got wrong. If their failings don’t affect you directly then pretend you cannot see them.

