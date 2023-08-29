Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The year ahead will bring to light the kind of serious issues that as a Virgo you are well equipped to handle. While others are running around shrieking “woe is me!” you will be quietly and efficiently putting things right behind the scenes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If your head and your heart pull you in different directions today you would be wise to follow your heart. Common sense is a must, of course, but on this occasion it is highly likely that your feelings will be more reliable than the “facts”.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Uranus, planet of the unexpected, begins its retrograde phase in your sign today you must not take anything for granted, either in your private life or in your work. It is inevitable that what you expect to happen won’t happen at all!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may wish that you were some place else today but the fact is you are where you are and have no choice but to make the best of it. If a situation is causing you grief that means you need to deal with it, not run away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Travel and social activities are under good stars now but as Uranus begins its retrograde phase today it’s unlikely that friends and family members will be where they promised to be, and even if they are they will be late. Take it in your stride.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can and you must resist the urge to make sudden decisions over the next 24 hours, especially on the work front where setbacks of one sort or another will be the norm. Leave things as they are and react to events as and when you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a danger that you could get a bit pushy today, especially if you get the impression that some people are being deliberately obstructive. No doubt they are but will losing your cool make a difference to anything, except maybe your blood pressure?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t be in the mood for socializing today and will make it clear to anyone who drops in for a chat that they are not welcome to stay. There are some serious issues you need to go over in your mind, so keep frivolous people at bay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you fell out with a friend recently this would be a good day to make up with them. No matter what was said or done you are still on the same wavelength on so many issues. It doesn’t have to be a permanent parting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may desire a change of direction on the work front but as Uranus begins its retrograde phase today this probably isn’t the best time to make any hard and fast decisions. Stick with what you know for the time being – it’s really not so bad.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means get some fun and laughter back into your life today but don’t go over the top and do something outrageous because the consequences could be disastrous. Just because you like to think you are invincible does not mean you are!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how good a deal may sound you would be wise to turn it down, or at the very least ask for more time to think about it so you can do some deeper research. Someone will get rich from it but it’s unlikely to be you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s part of your nature to go along with what friends and loved ones and colleagues want because you like to keep the peace, but that may not be possible today. Don’t worry about hurting their feelings because your financial health matters more.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com