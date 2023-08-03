Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make sure all your activity is directed towards specific goals this year. Too often in the past you have made a lot of noise and used up a lot of energy to no real purpose. Now you need to make up for that by becoming ruthlessly efficient.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t hold back in your opinions today and some people are unlikely to enjoy being on the sharp end of your views as to what they’ve been up to. That won’t worry you in the slightest, of course. You’ll call it as you see it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to be understanding of a colleague’s faults and failings but the fact is you have no choice but to make an issue of them. You know if you overlook them now they will almost certainly make the same mistakes again later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be able to change direction at a moment’s notice but not everyone shares your ease at shaking things up for the fun of it, so don’t be surprised if there are a few grumbles about you today. Will that make you think twice? Of course not.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate that if you go out of your way to do a favor for a friend today they will go out of their way to help you out later on when it’s you who needs assistance. Good deeds are always rewarded, it’s a basic law of the universe.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your vivid imagination is generally a good thing but it can also be a problem if the ideas in your head start taking on a life of their own. By all means imagine yourself achieving great things today, but don’t forget that success needs to be earned.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The softly-softly approach to a problem has clearly not worked and now you need to take a more direct line to resolving it. Get tough if you have to with people who are not pulling their weight. There can be no room for passengers.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Causes always have consequences and if you keep that fact in mind you are less likely to act in ways that invite a negative response from people who think you are being heavy-handed. As a Libra you should be able to see their side of the story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Check facts and figures twice and then check them a third time today because the planets warn they may not be as simple and straightforward as you’ve been led to believe. A little bit of caution could save you from some serious grief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a friend requests your opinion today you must be honest with them, even if it’s not what they want to hear. They may not thank you for it now but they will do so later on when they realize it was the advice they needed to hear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Routine matters could take up a larger slice of your time and energy than you expected today but that won’t be such a problem if you ask a friend to lend a hand. You’ve done plenty for them in the past and now they can do something for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You cannot afford to be vague about your aims and ambitions. It’s a competitive world out there and the least bit of doubt or hesitation on your part could put you at a serious disadvantage. Identify your goal and go for it 100 per cent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have felt much like taking the lead in recent days but now it is essential. Friends and colleagues are looking to you to set an example and you cannot do that while lurking in the shadows. A higher profile is a must, not a choice.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com