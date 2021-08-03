Your daily horoscope: August 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus union on your birthday means you will do best over the coming year if you work at helping other people, both people you know well and people who are strangers to you but need some sort of assistance. The universe will reward you in wonderful ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today should be a good day if you are involved in some sort of creative activity. It will be an even better day if you give up a bit of your independence and work with people whose artistic outlook mirrors your own. Share the love and share the load.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It might be easy to ignore what a friend is trying to tell you but it could also be disastrous. The fact is they can see something that you have missed, so take their words to heart and adapt your plans so they are more likely to work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be full of energy and enthusiasm but don’t get carried away to the extent that you agree to take on tasks you have no way of knowing you will be able to handle. The planets warn you could easily lose touch with reality today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many good things going on in your life now, in the social sphere especially, that you could lose sight of the fact that not everyone is as fortunate as you. Look around you. Are there friends or family members you can help? Then do so.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although you want to focus on your number one aim, other people’s needs keep getting in the way and holding you back. It may be frustrating but the good news is if you take time out to assist them today you’ll accomplish twice as much tomorrow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may look calm and collected on the outside but with both the Sun and Mercury moving through the most sensitive area of your chart you’re a bit fearful on the inside. Fix your mind on a long-term goal that inspires you – and watch your worries disappear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Minor setbacks are to be expected today and the most important thing is that you recognize they are minor and don’t let them get to you. By all means fight for what you believe in, but fighting because you feel frustrated is a complete waste of time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are not the sort to compromise on a point of principle and anyone who expects you to shift your position and move closer to their point of view is going to be disappointed. Even people in positions of authority won’t be able to change your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’re not exactly the timid sort but it might be wise not to take too many chances today. It’s unlikely that anything major will go wrong but why gamble when you don’t have to? Save yourself for the risks more likely to bring the biggest rewards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are two ways to get more money in your pocket: you can earn more or you can spend less. Even better, you can do both. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart urges you to get serious about your long-term financial outlook.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why make a big fuss over something that most people will quickly forget about? So someone said something you disagree with, or even found insulting. So what? You’ve said plenty of things like that yourself in the past and the world did not come to an end.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone seems determined to criticize every word you say and, to say the least, it’s getting a bit irritating. The fact that they seem so concerned with your plans suggests you are doing something right – so keep on doing it and ignore their complaints.

