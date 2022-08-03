Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The cosmic picture on your birthday promises that if you turn on the charm there is no limit to how high your star can rise. Both at home and at work others are calling out for someone with your levels of courage and confidence to take the lead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What happens over the next 24 hours will lift your spirits and encourage you to take a risk or two, though it rarely takes much to persuade you to push your personal boundaries. You’ve got everything going for you now, so plan on having it all!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

How you react to what other people say and do is of far more importance than what you choose to say and do yourself. Let friends and work colleagues make the first move then decide how best to proceed to promote your own interests.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will want to be on the move today but where you go and what you do when you are there is of secondary importance. What matters is how you deal with those you encounter along the way. Be nice to people and they will be nice to you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Money matters should go well for you over the next 24 hours but don’t take that as a sign you can spend, spend, spend for the fun of it. If you end up with more cash in your pocket than you expected try keeping it there for a change.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you are no stranger to taking chances and what you do today may shock a few people. It will also create opportunities that you are perfectly placed to take advantage of. By all means push your luck a little.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be full of confidence today and your self-belief will make you hugely attractive to people who lack your charisma. Where partnerships and relationships are concerned you must not hold back – the more you give the more you will get in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets urge you to think the unthinkable and ignore the critics and cynics who say that certain objectives are beyond you. With Venus, your ruler, nicely linked to Mars today there is no doubt you can accomplish almost anything you please.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are determined to make your mark and are prepared to bend the rules to make a name for yourself. The only problem is if you come across as too ruthless you could make the sort of name that does you more harm than good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be willing to go the extra mile today, both in your personal life and at work. While your rivals search for an easy path to success you can just blast your way through any obstacles that appear in your path. You’re an irresistible force.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Venus-Mars link will help you overcome any doubts you may have about a long-term relationship. Put your heart into it 100 per cent and truly believe this will be the start of a wonderful new chapter in your romantic affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get past the idea that you can call the shots in your relationships without being challenged. You may honestly believe that you know what’s best but as far as others are concerned this is about feelings first, whatever the facts may be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have pushed your mind and your body as far as they can go and now you must treat yourself to some well-deserved “me time”. The more others make demands on you today the more you must demand they do some heavy lifting for themselves.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com