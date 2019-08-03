Your daily horoscope: August 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you using your talents wisely? Are you reaching your full potential? Like most people there is probably more you can do, but unlike most people you now have a real opportunity to step up a gear. Don’t settle for average Leo – be the very best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Surprises of one kind or another will make this an interesting weekend and if you don’t take what happens too seriously you will actually have a lot of fun. Others may not be amused by your ability to laugh at the absurd but that itself is worth a grin.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to take what other people say too personally, not even if it is clearly about you. They are just trying to make a point about how it can sometimes be hard to get through to you – because you can be a bit too fixed in your opinions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about work and forget about money issues and focus on affairs of the heart over the next 48 hours. Human relationships are far more important than the kind of everyday, mundane things you have been expending so much time and energy on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been working far too hard and need to take a break. The thing to remember though is that no one will give that break to you, you have to make it happen yourself. Announce that you are off for a long weekend, and then just go!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This could be and should be a wonderful time for you and about the only thing that might spoil it is if you listen to people whose attitude is a bit more negative than your own. Even if they have a valid point you don’t have to embrace it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is nothing you can do about a loved one’s irrational behaviour, so don’t bother trying. Give them a wide berth this weekend and hope that their stupidity – for that’s what it is – burns itself out before the new week begins. Chances are it will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be both good news and bad news this weekend, but the good will far outweigh the bad. The more you get out into the world and do things with your friends and with family members the more you will enjoy yourself – so get moving!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever your current situation may be and whatever challenges you may face you can and you must believe that greatness awaits you. The sun in the career area of your chart will inspire you to do something outstanding. No one will ever doubt you again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Pleasant surprises will come thick and fast this weekend, and perhaps the most pleasant of all will be that someone you have admired from afar clearly thinks highly of you as well. What starts as a friendship could quickly develop into something more intense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you give in meekly when faced with overwhelming odds, or do you fight even harder than you fought before? Being the ambitious sort you should be able to see that now is not the time to hang back but to push even harder than before. Go for it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Put your own needs first and don’t listen to those who say you are being selfish. Maybe you are, but why not when you have done so much for other people already? Identify what it is you want more than anything else, then go all out to get it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to do something a bit unpleasant this weekend but it needs to be done and it needs to be you who does it. Your awareness of your own needs is matched by an understanding of what is best for others. Be sympathetic but be ruthless too.

