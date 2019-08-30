Your daily horoscope: August 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday, combined with the revolutionary power of Uranus, means you will leave no stone unturned in your search for fame and fortune. You’ll find it, of course, but will you find meaning as well along the way? That’s important too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Events completely outside your control will force you to act in ways that don’t come naturally to you today. The good news is you will quite enjoy going off at a tangent and discovering you have talents you had never before considered.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The next few days are going to be hugely important, especially if you dream of seeing your name up in lights. Forget about what other people say is and is not possible – nothing is beyond you now if you want it enough. Aim for the stars.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t lack for advice at the moment – everyone and their dog seems to know what is best for you. And chances are each and every one of them is wrong. You don’t need outside guidance – you need to listen more carefully to your own inner voice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next few days could be and should be some of the most enjoyable of the year so far and if you make an effort to see the positives in each and every situation you are sure to have fun. You’ll attract a lot of new friends as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart means your cash-flow situation is ripe for change, but to make the most of new opportunities you must be quick and you must be decisive. Don’t worry about getting it right the first time, just act!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Although today’s new moon in your birth sign is a hugely positive influence, to make the most of its power you need to be clear in your mind exactly what it is you desire. Vague ideas must be banished in favour of ones in which you have total belief.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be the life and soul of the party over the next few days but that’s okay. Even a Libra needs some quiet time once in a while and with so many serious issues requiring your attention it’s unlikely you’ll have time for fun and games.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Nearly all things are possible for you now – and the few that are not possible are simply not worth having. Keep an eye out for new people coming into your life, both socially and professionally. They could be the key to your long-term success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is something you want enough then nothing will stop you from getting it. Before you make your move though try to look ahead and see what effects your actions could have in the long term. Maybe it would make more sense to want something else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you can see in your mind’s eye what it is you hope to accomplish the more likely it is your efforts will be a huge success. The vision you hold in your head today is the reality you will experience in the very near future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have what it takes to compete at the highest level but you don’t like making a big thing of your talents. However, you must now make an effort to let important people know who you are and what you can do. Don’t let those talents go unrewarded.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to deal with someone today who is every bit as determined and domineering as you are. Compromise isn’t impossible but it will be difficult, so act on the assumption that there can only be one winner – and make sure that winner is you.

