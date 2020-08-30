Your daily horoscope: August 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Artistic activities of one sort or another will play a big role in your life over the coming year, and if you can find the right people to partner with you could create something truly original. Resist the urge to go it alone – because you won’t be quite so inspired.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to read anything that isn’t really there into what other people tell you this week. It may certainly be true that they could have chosen their words with a bit more care, but that’s not the same as being deliberately misleading. You’re on the same side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend suggests a course of action that seems a bit strange, don’t dismiss it out of hand. According to the planets it could be a genius idea, and if you are associated with it from the start it even has the potential to make you rich.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The cosmic picture is somewhat uncertain at the moment, so avoid taking risks and avoid getting involved with people who insist they know what they are doing, because almost certainly they don’t. You will be better off backing your own judgment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may at times seem as if you are the only one who can see what is going on in the world – but how likely is that? Yes, you possess a razor-sharp mind, but is it your mind you are listening to or the voice of wishful thinking?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can expect some very good things to start happening soon, but there is also a full moon this week, so be patient and let whatever upheavals it brings pass first. Keep a tight hold on the purse strings too. Money must not be wasted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen what friends and family members have to tell you this week, because in one important area – and maybe more than one – their experience could be invaluable. You don’t have to do what they suggest but you really would be silly not to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you find it hard to make up your mind about something which should be simple it’s probably because, deep down, you know it would be wiser to wait. Changes are in the air, so stay switched on and see how things develop – then make your choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are so many opportunities available to you now that it could be quite difficult deciding what course of action to take. Break through the doubt by going with an idea that pops into your mind out of nowhere. Forget about logic and follow your instincts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means be a bit selfish this week. Do what is good for you and don’t waste time worrying whether or not it will be good for other people too. Sometimes you have to blot out your feelings and act in a “me first” sort of way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be too harsh with a friend or loved one who has done something wrong. You know from personal experience how easy it is for good intentions to go awry, so give them the benefit of the doubt and help them put the situation right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is important that you know your own mind now, because other people will come to you for advice and you won’t be able to help them if your head is all over the place. Maybe on this occasion you should be the one asking them for advice!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel out of place in your present location then get up and go somewhere you feel more comfortable. Travel restrictions of one sort or another could make that difficult but Pisces is a hugely adaptable sign, so start making plans – then act!

