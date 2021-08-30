Your daily horoscope: August 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Financial matters will take on added importance over the coming year and if you keep your eyes and ears open you will spot opportunities to make some serious money. Don’t listen to those who say others will lose out if you gain – it isn’t true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t limit yourself to doing just one thing or socializing with just one group of people over the next few days. The more you put yourself about the more you will enjoy yourself, and the more useful contacts you will make for the future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be able to turn back the clock but if you are smart you will recognize that the same sort of events tend to repeat themselves, and if you learn from them you won’t have to make yesterday’s mistakes again today or tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A turning point in a relationship has been reached and while it may indeed be a point of no return it could just as easily be a point of renewal – it’s entirely up to you. It’s time to make a commitment, or cut your losses and look elsewhere.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because other people see an issue differently to you does not mean that they are blind and you possess 20-20 vision. The message of the stars today is that there are many shades of right and wrong – a fact you would do well to embrace.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Forces over which you have no control have been pushing you in directions you did not want to go but as from today you will begin to recognize that it may have been for your own good. You won’t admit it, of course, but you will learn from it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A solution to a problem that had previously baffled you will start to take shape today and that’s very good news indeed. Don’t be too proud to admit that you should have seen it earlier – that was then and this is now and there’s no need for regrets.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mercury moves into your sign today you will begin to find the voice you lost in recent weeks. Be careful though. Just because you are in a position to state a few home truths to friends and loved ones does not make it a good idea.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are beginning to realize that the harder you work the less you seem to get for it and that means changes are necessary. To start with, let colleagues and employers know they can do their own heavy lifting from here on in. You’ve done enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Follow your instincts and don’t worry that you seem to be the only one who is willing to take a risk. It may be that you are reading the situation the wrong way but it’s far more likely that others are being timid for no good reason.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Nothing seems to add up at the moment, which is frustrating to say the least, but it doesn’t spell doom and disaster so why worry? This is one of those times when it might be safer to sit back and observe rather than get personally involved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how many little things go wrong over the next few days the big things will all go right, so put on a happy face and let the world see you are loving every minute of your life – because you should be … you’re blessed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is probably not the best day to do something on the spur of the moment, especially if it’s likely to affect other people in various ways. They won’t be amused if they lose out financially because you have made a poor decision.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com