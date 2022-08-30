Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday means you won’t be short of big ideas but they must be matched by a realistic plan that can take you from where you are now to where you most want to be. That plan will be your blueprint for lasting success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your can-do attitude is admired by colleagues and people in positions of power but you must avoid the urge to make promises you might find hard to keep. Everyone knows what you can do, so you don’t have to big yourself up any further.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The people you work alongside will demand the best from you today, so if you were thinking of taking it easy, think again! The sun in Virgo at this time of year does wonders for your confidence, so take on a task that impresses friends and rivals alike.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can be too talkative for your own good at times and the message of the planets today is that if you say too much you could regret it. Think before you speak and then, if you do decide to take action, think again before making your move.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep your opinions to yourself today, because if the powers that be consider what you say to be over the top or in poor taste it could cost you dear. Try to remember that not everyone shares your offbeat sense of humour, which is a shame!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to let slip information that could be turned against you at some point in the future. The sun makes a challenging link to Jupiter today, which means you could be a bit too free and easy with knowledge that is better kept to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means express your opinions over the next 24 hours but don’t lose sight of the fact that not everyone will approve of the things you believe in. Think carefully before saying anything that more sensitive types might see as rude or derogatory.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the sun is moving through the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment there is a danger you could go looking for hidden meanings that don’t actually exist. Others may enjoy putting a negative slant on events but you don’t have to do the same.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Take what you hear from a dubious source with a large pinch of salt, because almost certainly it will bear no relation to reality. Some people can take a simple event and spin it into something more grand than it is. They’re the people you need to avoid.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if there are obstacles blocking your path no matter which way you turn but some of those obstacles may be phantoms of your own mind. Life is tough enough without creating unnecessary difficulties for yourself. The way ahead is clear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s good that you feel so assertive but today’s sun-Jupiter link warns it will be easy to go too far and issue orders you have no authority to make. That will annoy both those below you and those above you in the professional pecking order.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if you can’t seem to get along with people both at home and at work today. Nothing bad will come of it, so why make an issue of it? If you do exchange harsh words with someone a simple “sorry” should set things right again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be times today when it feels as if everyone is ganging up on you, but is it really that bad or are you being over-sensitive? Most likely it’s the latter, so calm down and act as if the whole world is your friend – and it will be!

