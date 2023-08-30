Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more of an effort you make to look ahead and make plans on your birthday this year the more likely it is that the universe will reward you in ways you could not have foreseen. You are about to become rich on multiple levels.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you stay on top of your workload today, because if you let things slip it could take weeks to get back to where you were before. If you need assistance then ask for it – it is not a sign of weakness.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets your recent efforts on the work front are about to pay off. However, as the moon is full today you must guard against being overly generous with people who may look at your success as a meal ticket for them too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s quite possible that you have been taking certain issues too seriously of late and now you need to calm down a bit and develop a better perspective on what is of genuine importance. No, the world is not coming apart at the seams.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something that strikes you as amazingly funny is likely to be seen by some of your friends as rudely offensive, so maybe it would be best if you did not laugh too loud. Sadly, your Cancer sense of humour is not shared by everyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even though money matters are under excellent stars at the moment today’s full moon warns you need to watch your step when dealing with people whose outlook on life is more materialistic than your own. They won’t hesitate to cheat you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes a bit of strife in a relationship can bring two people closer together and that seems to be what is occurring right now. Just because you have fallen out with someone does not mean you are fated to remain enemies forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you have been expecting too much of yourself in recent weeks and need to lower your sights a bit. You can still be the best at what you do but quit aiming for perfection because you will never reach it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sit yourself down and identify what it is you are good at in life. It may not be what you want to be good at but if it comes naturally it could be a sign that the universe wants you to keep moving in that particular direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you stay calm while others are rushing around like headless chickens over the next 24 hours you will impress some important people, the kind whose support can open doors that were previously locked. It’s time to accept, even embrace, more responsibility.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The only barriers you will have to contend with today are the ones that you create in your own mind. The more you are tempted to believe that a particular goal is beyond your reach the more likely it is you can grasp it with ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you have been fearful of for weeks, months, maybe even years is about to reveal itself as nothing more than a clever illusion. Don’t try to run away from what you do not understand, run towards it instead and find out more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how annoying some of the people you have to deal with today may be you must stay calm and always react in a civilized fashion. Maybe, just maybe, your more agreeable attitude will shame them into changing their ways.

