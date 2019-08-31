Your daily horoscope: August 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means help other people whenever you can but make sure you help yourself first. The year ahead will be chock full of opportunities and you must not allow the best ones to pass you by. By making the most of your potential the world will benefit too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to rethink the way you tackle your duties and responsibilities. Your energy and enthusiasm are amazing but you also need to realize that you will be of no use to anyone if you do too much and run yourself into the ground.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste a single second worrying whether what you are about to do is possible – just get on and do it and trust that it will work out fine. Attitude is everything this weekend, so be positive and believe you are special enough to make things happen.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to deal with someone whose very presence annoys you but the planets indicate you need to work together, at least in the short term. Do what you have to do, do it well, then move on both professionally and physically when the time is right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no way you will not have fun over the next 48 hours. Your outlook on life is so open and so beguiling that good people, and good events, will be pulled into your orbit, attracted by your carefree attitude and sheer lust for life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to ask anyone for permission to make the changes you desire to see. It’s your life and what you do with it is entirely up to you. Remember that it works both ways though – don’t try to stop others from following their dream.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence should be at an all-time high now and there is truly nothing you cannot do if you set your mind to it. With Mercury, your ruler, linked to changes planet Uranus you must let your instincts guide you. Ultimately, there are no limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to give away too much information about what you are planning. The less others know about what you are up to the better – not because you have something to hide but because it’s easier to act if you don’t have to keep answering questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Take the initiative in group and social activities this weekend – you may be surprised to find just how willing others are to follow you. Your leadership qualities will come to the fore without you having to think about it, and the world will be impressed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Now is the time to do something so amazing that employers and other important people cannot help but be impressed. Don’t worry that you might like a few more days to finalize your plans – the time to act is now, so get out there and shine!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is so much cosmic activity working in your favour this weekend that you only need to put a name to your dream to see it come true. Others will go out of their way to help you, and you will go all out to repay their trust in you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to face the truth about yourself and recognize that not all your beliefs are based on fact. You have a tendency to assume that you are always right and those who disagree with you are always wrong, but deep down you know that isn’t correct.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not do things just because you believe that others expect it of you. If you allow yourself to get into that sort of mindset you will find it very hard to get out of again. Do only what feels right to you – nothing more, nothing less.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com