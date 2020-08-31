Your daily horoscope: August 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to limit yourself to one particular outlook or point of view over the coming 12 months. You will accomplish more in the long term if you keep your mind open to possibilities, even those that seem reckless or ridiculous. They could be the new reality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more people you have to interact with today the more likely it is you will feel held back by them later in the week – so limit your activities as much as possible, avoiding those that involve having to meet and chat and make joint decisions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you rush into something you don’t know much about you will certainly regret it, so be patient and take a long, hard look at whatever it is you have been invited to be a part of. You don’t have to take up an offer just because it is there.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Usually you are quite open and direct with people but over the next 24 hours, for some reason, you will feel the need to be evasive. It could be that your senses have picked up the subtle message that not everyone has your best interests at heart.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because a new week is starting does not mean you have to start something new. On the contrary, with a full moon approaching it would be a lot wiser to hold back and wait to see what comes to light over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to be sociable today you may find that someone you thought was reserved is as fun-loving as you. Maybe they were dumbstruck by your dazzling personality – or maybe you’ve been talking so much they didn’t get a chance to speak!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your emotions have generally been under control of late but with a full moon looming they may get a bit erratic over the next few days. Try not to let other people’s opinions get to you. Whatever they say, their words cannot possibly hurt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not get along with a certain person on a one-to-one level but that does not mean you should ignore them. On the contrary, the planets indicate they may have something valuable to tell you today, something you desperately need to know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you need to keep in mind now is that no matter how sharp-witted you may be there will always be people who are quicker and sharper than you. One such person could catch you out if you make claims that cannot be backed up by facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Could you have got the wrong end of the stick where a love affair is concerned? It’s more than possible, and you would be wise to give the object of your affection the benefit of the doubt. Why create new problems when old ones don’t even exist?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know what you can do, but do colleagues and employers and other important people know it too? Over the next few days you will get the chance to speak up and show them what a fine mind you possess. But don’t speak too long or too fast!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The truth is so important to you that you always insist on knowing the facts. Today, however, it might be better to turn a blind eye to reality and pretend you have not noticed what is going on around you. You can’t change it, so why worry?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to sit down and count your blessings. In recent weeks you have been too quick to look on the dark side of life, forgetting that the bright side is bigger, wider and deeper. Start the week in a loving and positive frame of mind.

