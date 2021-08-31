Your daily horoscope: August 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You’ll need to get serious this year about an issue that up until recently did not bother you in the slightest but which now bothers you very much indeed. You won’t resolve it by trying to ignore it, so put on your thinking cap and get it sorted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stay resolutely neutral today if you find yourself caught up in some kind of feud. You may think you can do something to help but it’s more likely your intervention will cause even more problems than existed before. You really don’t need that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This should be a generally happy day for you but as Saturn is causing issues at the moment it could be happier still if you steer clear of people in positions of power. Don’t draw attention to yourself – let others end up on the receiving end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

According to the planets you are worrying too much and need to calm down a bit, especially about matters related to travel and social events. If someone lets you down today you are advised to let it pass without comment – certainly don’t get angry.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to turn your best ideas into realities and the only way to make sure that happens is to join forces with people whose drive and commitment blend nicely with your ambitions. Together you can make a formidable and winning team.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be too sensitive when dealing with people who criticize you over the next 24 hours. Whether or not they are doing it on purpose is irrelevant. What matters is that you refuse to get drawn into a war of words – or worse!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been wasting time and energy on little things when there is one big thing crying out for your attention. You may be a master of details but today you must look at the bigger picture – then find ways to change it more to your liking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just as different problems require different solutions so different people need to be handled in different ways. You will instinctively know today when to be tough and when to be tender – your sense of justice will guide both your words and actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is nothing you cannot do and there is no one you cannot impress. Keep that fact in mind at all times today and don’t for a moment believe anyone who says you are aiming too high. The simple fact is you need to aim even higher.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you really deserve all the good fortune that is coming your way? Of course you do and you should not be wasting time and energy questioning why you have been singled out in this way. Your duty is to enjoy what the universe sends you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a friend or relative suggests a course of action you instinctively feel is wrong, and maybe even dangerous, you must refuse to get involved. It may cause a rift in your relationship but that’s a small price to pay for protecting yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets urge you to drop the fierce look you’ve been showing the world of late and put on your happy face. Beneath that cool-looking Aquarius exterior is a caring human being with enough warmth to heat up the whole planet.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make an effort to understand why a loved one is acting in ways you find puzzling. Most likely it’s not being done to make life difficult for you but because they have issues they find impossible to deal with on their own. It’s a cry for help.

