Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday suggests you will be torn in two very different directions over the coming year and somehow you will have to find both the time and the energy to do justice to both. Your flexibility and adaptability are about to be tested.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not always easy for you to embrace the intuitive side of your nature but now you must. Self-awareness is the name of the game, so trust your instincts and let go of limiting beliefs. New beginnings await you and a positive attitude is more than a choice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your busy mind will be racing with big ideas today, the kind that can change your life for the better if you are smart enough to follow them through. Get together with like-minded people to create something you could not have created alone.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The full moon warns you need to find ways to accommodate not just your own needs but also the needs of people who rely on you in some way. Listen carefully to what friends and loved ones tell you and then act with their best interests in mind.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although the full moon will spark your thirst for adventure today you cannot just get up and go. Well, you can, but if you take that route you are almost sure to get lost and getting back home again could be costly both financially and emotionally.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to pay more attention to your long-term financial situation. The current full moon may incline you to be adventurous and take a few more chances than usual but the odds of turning a profit will be against you, so don’t get carried away!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partnership matters are highlighted by the full moon in your opposite sign and it could be an encouraging day romantically. Love is more likely to blossom if you open up emotionally and allow others to see the vulnerable side of your nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be outgoing by nature but the sun’s journey through the most sensitive area of your chart is also encouraging you to look inside yourself and, at the very least, clarify your needs and desires. Why not let go of some of that heavy emotional baggage?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your passion for life will attract opportunities to get ahead in the world over the next few days, but it will also attract hangers-on who see you as their meal ticket to wealth and success. Identify who those people are and get rid of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because the current full moon highlights the domestic area of your chart there could be unexpected changes on the home front. You may not be able to predict what is going to happen but you can promise yourself that you won’t overreact.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Social gatherings will be a lot of fun between now and the weekend but don’t forget you have serious business to deal with as well. By all means take part in group activities but only after you have completed tasks that were entrusted to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s full moon will cast a harsh light on your money situation and the bottom line is you need to do something about the amount of cash you have been wasting. It may only be bits of coloured paper but you won’t get far without the stuff!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The full moon in your sign, alongside retrograde planets Neptune and Saturn, suggests that something is about to come to a head and it may be quite shocking. Have you been living a fantasy existence? If so, you can and you must embrace reality again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com