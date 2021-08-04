Your daily horoscope: August 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be careful what you say over the coming 12 months, especially when dealing with employers and other important people. You may be convinced that you are right and they are wrong but they won’t thank you for pointing it out. It could even cost you a promotion.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life is looking good now but there are still a few issues that need to be sorted, one of which is how you can make your money go further. To start with, try spending less on things you don’t really need. You’ll be amazed how much you save.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be thinking straight over the next 24 hours, so be careful what you agree to both at home and at work. Once you have made a promise, even if it’s half-hearted, others will insist that you stick to it, and it could cost you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not let anything distract you from doing what needs to be done. Your social life may be rocking at the moment but there will be plenty of time to have fun with your friends later on – for now make sure your focus is on your work.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you trust will make what sounds like a very good offer today but you are advised to be cautious. Make sure you do your homework on what it might mean to you both personally and professionally, and make sure it is worth it financially too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times today when you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, and you will probably end up doing both! With Mercury in your sign at odds with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, you’ll have to adapt as best you can to rapidly changing situations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your dreams may be taking a bit of a battering but don’t give up on them. At this time of year, with the Sun moving through the most sensitive area of your chart, you tend to look on the dark side too much. Better days are coming, and soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must maintain a positive frame of mind. The more you dwell on what went wrong in the past the more likely it is things of a similar nature will go wrong in the future, so focus only on those big plans you’ve got for the rest of the year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point worrying about things you cannot change. If you allow yourself to get anxious about minor setbacks they could very quickly grow in your mind until they seem huge, so get your head together, then get your act together too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

All sorts of weird and wonderful things may be taking place in the world outside your door, but you should ignore them all and keep following the path that works best for you. That may sound selfish but you must be happy with yourself first and foremost.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a friend or family member comes to you for assistance today you won’t turn them down, but you will need to be straight with them when it comes to giving advice. The fact is most of their problems are self-made, and only they can unmake them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone praises you to the skies today it will pay you to be suspicious. Why are they being so generous all of a sudden when they were so critical before? Almost certainly it’s because they want something from you, something they know you won’t want to give.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It will be ridiculously easy to get things done today, to the extent that you may start wondering if there is some sort of cosmic catch. Actually, it’s quite likely there is. Others will do things for you only because they want you to do things for them.

