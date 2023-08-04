Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your star is very much on the rise and over the next 12 months the light you shine into the community will attract some interesting people into your orbit. When you combine your dreams with their dreams the results could be out of this world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in the work area of your chart has encouraged you to settle into a safe and settled routine that is far too boring and predictable for someone of your fiery nature. Raise your sights and take a few more chances today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everything is going well for you now, so much so that you may start believing you are getting more than you deserve. Don’t be so negative. The universe wants you to enjoy life and there is no reason why you should feel guilty about it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you need to get your hands on some extra cash then what happens today will point you in the right direction. Use your imagination and your creative skills to conjure up something that others will want to buy. You could make a fortune.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The gap between what you want for yourself and what other people expect you to deliver is wide at the moment but if you knuckle down and work through your chores the gap will grow narrower very soon. Earn the freedom to do your own thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although routine bores you this is one of those times when you have no choice but to focus on everyday matters. Do what has to be done and do it well. If you merely go through the motions it may have to be done again later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mars moving through your birth sign you don’t lack for energy but you need to direct that energy is constructive directions. If you drift along without a specific aim today you could be drawn into arguing with others for no good reason.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may need to insulate yourself from the foolish decisions of a friend who seems to think they can act as they please and get away with it. Let them know if they insist on taking unnecessary risks it won’t be you who bails them out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to lose yourself in daydreams but just lately you’ve been having all sorts of fanciful ideas about what might be possible in the weeks and months to come. Don’t lose sight of the fact that you still need to pay the bills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a definite luck factor working in your favor at the moment but don’t start thinking that no matter how many risks you take nothing can truly hurt you. Not even a Sag can see all possible outcomes, so a degree of caution might not go amiss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do something special today, something that takes you away from the daily grind and encourages you to show off your creative abilities. Maybe you should leave your everyday environment behind for a while. You will think better while on the move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because you can sense that something important is about to occur you may be a bit tense today. Relax. There’s no need to worry. The changes that are about to happen will be very much in your favor, so welcome them rather than dread them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Mercury moving through the partnership area of your chart it’s unlikely you will take disputes and conflicts too seriously today. Some people may lose their cool for no good reason but their words and actions will have no affect on you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com