Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury moves into the money area of your chart on your birthday, so your No. 1 priority for the coming year is to make sure you get the material rewards your efforts deserve. Other people need you more than you need them, so make them pay.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Give trivial people and their trivial issues a miss today. If you let them get under your skin you will be held back from doing what is good for you personally, and while the sun is moving through your fellow fire sign of Leo nothing else matters.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your confidence has taken a few knocks of late but now mind planet Mercury is moving in your favour again it won’t be long before your self-belief returns. Where creative activities and romance are concerned you can expect some significant breakthroughs.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that someone you deal with on a daily basis thinks you can be taken advantage of and your main task today must be to prove them wrong. If you consider them to be a friend you may want to reassess your relationship.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mercury moves into the travel and social area of your chart today you should find it easy enough to break out of the rut you’ve been in. Do something exciting. Do something out of the ordinary. If it shocks a few people that’s a very good thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’ve had some fun times of late and they will continue up to and beyond when the sun leaves your sign toward the end of the month. Today though you need to get serious about your financial situation. Where can you start making savings?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have found it hard to explain yourself in recent weeks but now that Mercury is moving into your sign your powers of communication will improve dramatically. Don’t hold back – let friend and foe alike know what you think of them!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stand back from what you are doing today and question why you are doing it. Are you following your current path because you want to or because other people expect it of you? If it’s the latter it may be time for a change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be true that you have not yet reached your goals but there is no need to feel bad about it. The planets promise there is still plenty of time to get from where you are now to where you most want to be. Just keep going.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today you will be in the right frame of mind to make a decision about your long-term ambitions. Weigh up the pros and cons then, when you know for sure what you want, just go for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A more adventurous phase is about to begin and although it may take a day or two before you feel confident enough to step into the unknown there will be no looking back once you do. No, your ideas are not “weird”, despite what some people may say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you thought was of huge importance yesterday will be of no importance at all today and that’s a very good thing. Remind yourself every chance you get that the only thing to fear is fear itself. You really are destined to succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Let partners and loved ones know if you are feeling a bit under the weather. Most likely they will be quick to offer advice and even quicker to help you out in practical ways. Come the weekend you’ll feel on top of the world again.

