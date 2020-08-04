Your daily horoscope: August 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday will endow you with no end of energy and ambition, but you need to be aware that it will bring challenges too. Be wary of people who say they admire your successes but would really prefer to see your efforts fail.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who asks for your opinion regarding what’s going on in the world had better be prepared to hear a few home truths. You are in no mood to pull your punches or sugar-coat your criticisms, of which, as always, you have plenty.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have to deal with someone whose attitude is not to your liking – in fact they annoy you intensely. Like it or not your fates are currently entwined, so all you can do is stay calm and not let your temper get the better of you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone tells you something cannot be done today you will do everything in your power to prove them wrong. However, a dangerous looking Mars-Jupiter link warns you may not have as much power as you think you do. Watch you don’t strain yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may believe in yourself 100 per cent but it seems not everyone shares the idea that you are someone special. Expect some challenges today, especially from those who feel threatened by your rather obvious desire to move up in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be so subdued but you can tell from what is going on around you that this is not the time to call attention to yourself. Keep a low profile over the next 24 hours and don’t get drawn into other people’s fights and feuds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may seem a bit timid at times but when it’s necessary to get tough you go all the way, and that may well be the situation you find yourself in today. Makes sure anyone who tries to cheat you, in small ways or large, regrets it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be able to trust what other people tell you today but you can trust your own instincts, so calm your mind and let your inner voice speak to you. It knows all the answers, even though you probably don’t know half the questions!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means let others know what you think about a shared situation but don’t expect them to agree with you. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link suggests that some people will take an opposing view merely to spite you. That’s okay – speak your mind anyway.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

An offer of some kind will intrigue you but can you trust the people who are making it? The planets warn they may not be telling you the whole story, and until you are in possession of all the relevant facts it might be best to keep your distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter in your sign gives you a positive outlook on life, but you need to be aware that some of the people you are dealing with may not be entirely on your side. Be realistic about what you can do together, which probably isn’t much at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The way a friend or loved one or work colleague goes on and on about a matter that seems utterly trivial to you may be annoying but you need to take their concerns seriously. Not everyone possesses your grasp of the bigger picture Aquarius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others complain that you don’t listen to their advice the more you should follow your own instincts. Your recent run of good fortune is down entirely to trusting what your inner voice has been telling you, and there’s no reason to stop trusting it now.

