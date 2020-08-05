Your daily horoscope: August 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you rarely change your mind once it is made up. Is that a good thing? It will be over the coming year as you will be one of the few who keep going while those around you are giving up. Go the distance.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The next few days will bring no end of opportunities of a creative nature, and even if you are the sort of Aries who isn’t much of an art fan you will be inspired by what other people are designing and making. It will give you ideas.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A part of you feels happier than you have been for ages, but another part feels a bit sad. It may be confusing but you need to understand that it’s possible – maybe even desirable – to feel both sets of emotions. It’s what being human is all about.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone offers to do things for you today you will, of course, be suspicious. However, as your ruling planet Mercury is moving into a highly positive area of your chart it could be that the offer is on the level. Maybe they just like you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Now that mind planet Mercury is moving into the main financial area of your chart you should at last be able to make sense of a money matter that has been causing you problems. Most likely you were too close to the situation to see it clearly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With Mercury joining the sun in your sign today there is every chance that your dreams and wishes will start coming true. The more time you spent planning in recent months the more likely it is success will come your way over the next few weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone whose viewpoint you strongly disagree with will have to be dealt with, but you need to keep in mind that you won’t change their outlook on life. Maybe it’s your outlook that needs to change. Don’t take them, or life, so seriously!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be the sort to go over the top emotionally but you can get rather worked up about ideas and beliefs of one kind or another. Something you read or hear today will either delight or enrage you. Strive to see both sides of the story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Mercury joins the sun in the career area of your chart today your ambitions will be amplified tenfold. There is no doubt at all that you will outshine your rivals, but try to stay modest. Shouting out “I’m the greatest” won’t win you many friends!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a reputation for being a bit wasteful, but the planets suggest you know this and intend to take steps to do something about it. Just remember they don’t have to be big steps. Small moves, over time, can add up to something great.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take care that in your haste to make some serious money you don’t take the kind of risks that could easily backfire on you. What you need to remember Capricorn is that causes always have consequences – so play by the rules and steer clear of trouble.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Partners and colleagues have been more assertive of late and it makes you wonder what they could be up to. As from today you will find it easier to work out what their motives are. It will come as a relief to realize there’s nothing underhand going on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not true that Pisces is lazy, as some people claim, and over the next few days you will prove it. Just be careful you don’t do so much that you exhaust yourself, physically and mentally, because then you’ll be no use to anyone. Pace yourself.

